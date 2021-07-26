Shashi Tharoor, who is profoundly known for his eloquent vocabulary, has shared something that you must all definitely try. This time, showering his words on a food recipe called bhelpuri has amused many netizens on Twitter.

He shared the exotic recipe of bhelpuri that he received on WhatsApp with fancy words on Twitter and it has garnered a lot of attention. He captioned it saying, “As received on @WhatsApp. Good for weekend consumption!”.

As received on ⁦@WhatsApp⁩. Good for weekend consumption!😂 pic.twitter.com/2z5pYspZei — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 24, 2021

The way the recipe of this Indian snack is elaborated is witty and, you must have not heard it before. So far, the post has 1000 likes and over 200 retweets on Twitter. Some WhatsApp forwards can surprise you with good humour.

Netizens have also commented using extraordinary words.

Dr Tharoor is the wizard of words. 'Foodosaurus' 😂 — Gokul Gopakumar (@___gokul_) July 24, 2021

Your art of couching the texts with flummoxing jargons never ceases to amaze me. Cornucopia of magical words embellish the text in an idyllic fashion shows the illustrious expertise you hold. Respelendent to behold!! Written with immaculate finesse! — Mass Manoj007 (@ManojArvind007) July 25, 2021

Hope this visual input helps you deliver Pani puri equal justice pic.twitter.com/fx9syHuFrR — mohit pawnday (@pawndaymj) July 24, 2021

Sir, planning to start a restaurant in Chennai, need your help in preparing the menu card with descriptions of all food items — Bala (@balajee821) July 25, 2021

Can’t taste better because of English — Subramanian A Raghavan (@arsm40) July 25, 2021

Wish to know who is the original writer of the recipe?

Am sure a seasoned chef. But who — Anu Mittal (@stylistanu) July 24, 2021

Risk of getting English dirrohea in just reading that — Lupus (@lupusfamilaris) July 24, 2021

Sir, Amazing Recipe and you had transformed Bhel Puri into Indo Puri. — arun.rajput (@ARajput1976) July 25, 2021

Liked it more then eating Bhel Puri itself — Dibyajyoti Borgohain (@DibyaBorgohain) July 25, 2021

No appetite left after reading the description of the dish.. — Prabha🇮🇳 (@prabhatisb) July 24, 2021

I hope you have tried this Exotic crispy puffed wild rice called bhelpuri.