Twitter’s unofficial English professor, a.k.a. Shashi Tharoor, may have just found his ideal student in ChatGPT. You see, only the chatbot can revert the MP in his ‘sesquipedalian’ lingo. (It’s an adjective for long words, people.)
Wondering how?
Well! Recently, Shashi Tharoor received a personalised Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey as a token of gratitude for his unwavering support of the IPL team. He then tweeted a picture of himself wearing the jersey
So, RR’s social media team replied. And well, they used ChatGPT to draft a letter in a style befitting Tharoor. It’s hilarious. Take a look:
Twitter is IN on the joke. Here’s how people reacted.
EPIC Twitter moment indeed!
Read More: 18 Words Shashi Tharoor Taught Us This Decade That We Have No Use For
Top picks for you