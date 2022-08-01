Nothing's paralleled to the feeling of slipping into our shorts after wearing skin-stifling jeans during the day. The older the shorts are, the cosier they feel.
But what if I told you that your comfort is priced at an exorbitant rate in the market? A Twitter user shared a screenshot from an online store where the shorts, yes the ones your dad or probably your granddad sports, are being sold for 15k.
why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?😭 pic.twitter.com/RrBSeFqd3I— Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 30, 2022
Aren't these the ones you got from your friendly neighbourhood shop and have been wearing the same ever since? 15k? LOL Twitter isn't buying it.
WTF their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane.— Sanpaku (@Grammatizator) July 30, 2022
Do sane people buy this?— Snehanjana (she/her) 🇮🇳🏳️🌈 (@SnehanjanaC) July 31, 2022
✨ K O B E ✨— ALU GemuR (@ALUGemur) July 31, 2022
..... who is buying clothes from these websites? https://t.co/kjZAr2p1lg— powerful_anteater.jpg (@PranayBS) July 31, 2022
https://t.co/sk0i954mDt pic.twitter.com/upaAyipKTn— Arjun Manjooran (@MrManjooran) July 30, 2022
15k because these are mint condition shorts worn by Dada Kondke in Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath mein. https://t.co/Camfd1y2Oz— Manjiri (@ManjiriIndurkar) July 30, 2022
No matter what tag they slap on the product, Desis aren't falling for or into it.