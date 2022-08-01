Nothing's paralleled to the feeling of slipping into our shorts after wearing skin-stifling jeans during the day. The older the shorts are, the cosier they feel.

But what if I told you that your comfort is priced at an exorbitant rate in the market? A Twitter user shared a screenshot from an online store where the shorts, yes the ones your dad or probably your granddad sports, are being sold for 15k.

Aren't these the ones you got from your friendly neighbourhood shop and have been wearing the same ever since? 15k? LOL Twitter isn't buying it. 

No matter what tag they slap on the product, Desis aren't falling for or into it. 