Nothing's paralleled to the feeling of slipping into our shorts after wearing skin-stifling jeans during the day. The older the shorts are, the cosier they feel.

But what if I told you that your comfort is priced at an exorbitant rate in the market? A Twitter user shared a screenshot from an online store where the shorts, yes the ones your dad or probably your granddad sports, are being sold for 15k.

why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?😭 pic.twitter.com/RrBSeFqd3I — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 30, 2022

Aren't these the ones you got from your friendly neighbourhood shop and have been wearing the same ever since? 15k? LOL Twitter isn't buying it.

WTF their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane. — Sanpaku (@Grammatizator) July 30, 2022

What kind of eco friendly is this? Will it dissolve in soil within a week if buried in ground?

Are weavers getting 90% of the share on each sale? — An anxious panda (@DailyPassenger_) July 31, 2022

Do sane people buy this? — Snehanjana (she/her) 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@SnehanjanaC) July 31, 2022

✨ K O B E ✨ — ALU GemuR (@ALUGemur) July 31, 2022

..... who is buying clothes from these websites? https://t.co/kjZAr2p1lg — powerful_anteater.jpg (@PranayBS) July 31, 2022

My grandpa used to wear these, didn't know he had dat dam paper 😳💸💸 https://t.co/mapVwDmvJf — Earendil ⭐⛵ (@earendil_1) July 30, 2022

15k because these are mint condition shorts worn by Dada Kondke in Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath mein. https://t.co/Camfd1y2Oz — Manjiri (@ManjiriIndurkar) July 30, 2022

No matter what tag they slap on the product, Desis aren't falling for or into it.