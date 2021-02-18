Coronavirus has kept us inside our homes, more or less, for more than a year now. This means a lot of us have had to figure out how to work from home, using zoom calls. Now, given that our whole civilisation is built on trial and error, it's not surprising that we have had quite a bit of these meetings go horribly wrong!

1. She should have ended him. Right there.

Behind every successful woman is an unsuccessful man not wearing any pants:pic.twitter.com/GZsKPsXhub — JoshuaVision 🧊📦 (@joshcarlosjosh) March 24, 2020

2. Oh, my dude raps just fine. I just hope his teacher thought the same thing.

DUDEEEE THIS JUST HAPPENED IN MY STATS CLASS 😭 #zoomfail pic.twitter.com/vGZbH7JUrJ — 🇬​🇦​🇱​🇮 (@galijandrooo) March 26, 2020

3. The kid's got no chill!

4. A whole new country. He just went to a class in a whole different country.

Nothing worse than showing up to the wrong class...in the wrong country. #ZoomFail #Zoom pic.twitter.com/ZQ3Pv903Ce — Zoom Fails (@ZoomFail) March 25, 2020

5. When in doubt, always, and I can't stress this enough, always wear pants.

6. Dirty laundry has never been washed in a more public space!

Rule one of zoom: always be on mute. pic.twitter.com/EOmBcIAJkD — Zoom fails (@ZoomGoneWrong) March 31, 2020

7. Definitely not a fail. Dude's a legend.

Zoom class is the perfect place to roll a blunt pic.twitter.com/B2zi3pi3bS — Zoom fails (@ZoomGoneWrong) March 31, 2020

8. He went through the entire court day with a cat filter on.

9. Potato bosses are cool. Change my mind. Umm, wait, you can't.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele Clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

10. Jesus was a pretty chilled-out person. Surely, he doesn't mind.

11. This child inspired so many memes. What a life it is going to be for them, literally growing up as a part of pop culture.

12. You could be a senator of the United States but there's absolutely nothing you can do if your cat doesn't want you to work.

13. This is just sad.

My screen froze in a video conference yesterday and it made me look like I fell asleep during an editorial meeting. Which is funny I suppose. pic.twitter.com/xmejUWTPbR — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 22, 2020

14. Oh no Daniel, you fucking wanker!

15. Howard Walowitz, is that you?

Shut up, I’m in class....buy your own dryer sheets....



When #Zoom class fails 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ROeJuWnsRA — 💜CORY💜 (@Cory__1077) November 22, 2020

16. Again, always wear pants.

17. Ehh.. good for them.

You should automatically fail for making out on Zoom (via IG/charlie.mtv) pic.twitter.com/NnSJWLpofm — 5th Year (@5thYear) October 31, 2020

18. Yo, that's just rude.

19. Hadd hoti hai bhai!

20. Anyhow, here's a lit bit of a compilation to see you off.

Thankfully, we still haven't figured it out. So I hope, we'll get to see a lot more of these.