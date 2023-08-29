We hardly like our siblings, but they’re also mostly the people we have most fun with. Of course, a lot of it comes down to basic incidents that are scary and only sound funny much later. The thing is, our relationships with siblings are complex, we like them but we can hardly address that. So, most of the time that we spend with them, looks forced but eventually turns out well. For instance, all the times when we land ourselves in trouble and “can’t tell mom”, so we end up with common secrets.

Like these funny stories of Redditors with their siblings.

1. “Scared the shit out of her at like 12:30 AM with a rubber chicken.”

– Fatal_Potatoes

2. “One afternoon before my parents got home, my sister and I decided to ride a mattress down the stairs. We didn’t think about the landing, figuring it wouldn’t be that fast of a ride. It was, and we slammed into a 9 ft tall book case at the bottom, knocking it over onto us. We were only saved because the thing was solid oak and so tall that its top landed on the 5th or 6th stair up and instead of crushing us, we just got a ton of books dumped all over us.”

– TrashCastle

3. “When I was about 12, I discovered that using kebab skewers and thick elastic bands you can launch those motherfuckers like a bow and arrow. After a solid hour of shooting holes in my mattress I moved onto a moving target; my sister. That skewer went 2 inches into her leg and I had to give her all my gel pens to keep her quiet.”

– Chriswalken12398

4. “When I was about 10 years old, my younger brother and I pissed on my parents’ favorite rug and blamed it on my dog because “He was getting more attention than us”. We still laugh about it. Poor dog.”

– mattomio

5. “Mum got new fruit trees in the backyard because she’s an avid gardener. Kicking the soccer ball around with my sister one day, kicked it hard and it split this new tree right in half the whole way down. Used sticky tape to tie it back together and made my sister promise not to tell mum.”

– michaelmac26

6. “Well, at the moment my mom keeps finding mysterious orange stains all over our kitchen walls that have her completely perplexed. They’re from the oranges that me and my brothers were throwing at each other a few weeks ago. I am twenty years old.”

– JamesB312

7. “I was driving and my brother was moving from the back seat to the front seat. I tapped on the breaks and his head hit the windshield and cracked it. We told my mom a rock had bounced up and hit the windshield.”

– tyyourshoes94

8. “My brother was practicing swinging his metal bat. Told me to move out of the way, I was a bratty little brother and stayed where I was. He swung and my head started bleeding heavily. He goes, “you should have moved, oh shit, don’t tell mom.”

– redditnamehere

9. “My brother and sister, 4 and 5 years old, were jumping on my parents bed, collapsed the thing. My sister looked at me and said, “Maybe they won’t notice“.”

– JohnnyBrillcream

10. “My sister and I lost our brother. It was for less than 24 hours but we were worried about him.”

– Quarter103

Oh, and siblings cannot be trusted. They mostly tell mom THAT thing.