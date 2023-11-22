Disclaimer: This is no shade on your personality. At least you have one.

I’ve always been scared of cats, and not because of the kaali billi logic. My mom knows an antidote. This is about the insecurity that cats bring in me. I always know that they’re plotting something against me – they have that look. One time, an orange cat sat on a pizza I was already eating; and if that doesn’t scream vengeance…

That’s the thing with orange cats (or just cats, but orange cats specifically), you never know what their next move might be. Don’t get me wrong, they are cute. I just can’t get myself to trust them; and let’s just face it, countless toxic relationships are proof that ‘the cute energy’ isn’t enough. Apparently, there’s an existent trend around the orange cat behavior, and they’re clearly something else. Not all good things.

1. You can be chaotic. No, wait. Chaos follows YOU.

2. You have a thing for food. I mean, who doesn’t!? But you go to any lengths for something you want to eat.

3. When Hansa said: “Main toh thakk gayi,” you felt that.

4. You just know that you’re the coolest person in the room. YOU ARE.

5. I say it with love, but you can be brutal. It’s fun, people mostly deserve that.

6. You are funny without knowing it.

7. Fashion is your jam. Regina George has nothing on you.

8. Kabhi kabhi pyaare ho jaate ho.

9. Those “mah life, mah rules,” “live like there’s no tomorrow” captions – you used them a lot, didn’t you?

10. You have that Komolika energy. Nika is your background score.

Wo kya kehte hain… meow.