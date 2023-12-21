Recently, we saw videos from Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day function go viral as so many celeb kids were seen either participating in a play or dancing and performing in some way or the other. And it really made us wonder, ‘Do all desi annual day functions look the same?’ Because, tell us you didn’t look at the make-up the kids were wearing at DAIS and think back to your own school days? We know we did.

This is how we realised that be it a fancy, international school or a regular public school, most desi schools look the same during the annual day functions. Here, take a look at what we're talking about: 1. The kids' makeup is a little questionable as always 2. Parents are always seen clicking pictures (in their typical, turned-the-phone-landscape-length to get a photo way) 3. Somehow every annual day function ends up having kids dancing like this 4. No annual day function is complete without an aarti at the beginning of the show, is it? 5. The little kiddies always end up looking tired and confused AF by the end 6. Parents getting emotional about seeing their kids on the stage 7. Long, stretched-out speeches by faculty and teachers are basically essential to organising a successful annual day function. Isn't it? I guess most desi annual day functions are the same. This is a comforting thing to realise because we can all relate to the idea of being a brown kid, with respect to being in school.