Hello, business owners. I have a question to ask.





Shouldn't single people be the ones getting discounts/offers on Valentine's Day? The couples are happy anyway; it's we who need help.

Let me break this down for you.

Couples are content, they are gleeful. They don't care. If anything, they'd pay you extra for those fries you give with the sandwiches.

Maango unse paise, wo de denge. Ketchup ke, napkin ke, salt ke.

Single people, on the other hand, care about these things. We don't have partners, so money becomes our main source of comfort on days like these.

Now, if we see a couple paying less for something, dil dukhega na?

Things should be cheaper for single people so that they don't have to think twice before buying them.

Uss face mask ki zaroorat mujhe zyaada hai because self-care is the only care I am getting on Valentine's Day.

Now, coming to daaru.

Couples are drunk in love, man. It doesn't make sense to give them a discount on alcohol.

Single people need it to drown their sorrows. Is that too much to ask for?

All I see on the internet are Valentine's Day Packages. How is that fair?

What if my girls and I want to go and chill somewhere to distract our minds from all the fuckbois haan? You know how therapeutic it is?

Or what if I just want to be alone? Couples have the option of splitting the bill, you realise that right? Hum toh akele hi hain na?

I can go on and on about this discriminatory practice. So, aap convince ho gaye ki main aur bolun?