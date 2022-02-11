With Valentine's Day right around the corner, and the internet flooded with posts filled with romance and love, it's easy to find yourself thinking why there isn't any conversation around being single on the day? What about the people who don't have a significant other to celebrate the day with? Or even a romantic date to go on for Valentine's? Well, luckily this time around, Twitter is housing a trend created especially for the single people out there.
#SingleHainAkeleNahi began trending recently, and of course people couldn't hold back from chiming in and expressing themselves.
Because come on, being single doesn't automatically mean someone is lonely. Some people are happy eating a brownie and watching a good film all by themselves on V-day!
Take a look at how Twitterati is using the hashtag. From memes to simple but funny expressions on singlehood, it's all here.
Who said I am alone, main aur meri multiple personalities humesha mere sath hain.#SingleHainAkeleNahi— Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) February 10, 2022
Pyaar vyaar sab dhokha hai,— Alisha Jain (@AlishaJain01) February 9, 2022
Pizza ko date karlo abhi bhi mauka hai!
#SingleHainAkeleNahi
I always have YouTube and veg biryani to entertain me also make me happy #SingleHainAkeleNahi— suryakanta pradhan (@Suryaka62829992) February 9, 2022
You: Do u have a boy friend ?— Blessed Sanatani ⛳⛳ (@PathakManisha2) February 9, 2022
Me: Yes i do!
You: where is he From ?
Me: He is from Another nation😊
You : Which nation ?
Me: Imagination😂#SingleHainAkeleNahi
The ultimate duo: Me and my backpain— Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) February 9, 2022
#SingleHainAkeleNahi
When u see it's trending #SingleHainAkeleNahi— rσчαl duвєч (@prabhat_avnish) February 9, 2022
Le Singles - pic.twitter.com/gC6QvV4qG1
Every Year Valentine Week to me :#SingleHainAkeleNahi pic.twitter.com/GhPVbf1f7Z— 🇮🇳Tanmay Kulkarni🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) February 9, 2022
After watching this trend#SingleHainAkeleNahi— Avinash Sharma (@SumanSh42478368) February 9, 2022
Single be like- pic.twitter.com/TQfsxMrYc5
Singles seeing this #SingleHainAkeleNahi tweets pic.twitter.com/1KBrls9s63— Sahil Mehra (@Sahil_Mehra08) February 9, 2022
Singles on Valentine's day #SingleHainAkeleNahi pic.twitter.com/3u5akrecMx— Karan Bathija (@Karanbathija7) February 9, 2022
Who wants ‘Babu’ and ‘Shona’, when all you love is pure din sona.— Alisha Jain (@AlishaJain01) February 9, 2022
#SingleHainAkeleNahi
Being single ≠ being lonely.