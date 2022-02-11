With Valentine's Day right around the corner, and the internet flooded with posts filled with romance and love, it's easy to find yourself thinking why there isn't any conversation around being single on the day? What about the people who don't have a significant other to celebrate the day with? Or even a romantic date to go on for Valentine's? Well, luckily this time around, Twitter is housing a trend created especially for the single people out there.

#SingleHainAkeleNahi began trending recently, and of course people couldn't hold back from chiming in and expressing themselves.

Because come on, being single doesn't automatically mean someone is lonely. Some people are happy eating a brownie and watching a good film all by themselves on V-day!

Take a look at how Twitterati is using the hashtag. From memes to simple but funny expressions on singlehood, it's all here.

Who said I am alone, main aur meri multiple personalities humesha mere sath hain.#SingleHainAkeleNahi — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) February 10, 2022

Pyaar vyaar sab dhokha hai,

Pizza ko date karlo abhi bhi mauka hai!



#SingleHainAkeleNahi — Alisha Jain (@AlishaJain01) February 9, 2022

I always have YouTube and veg biryani to entertain me also make me happy #SingleHainAkeleNahi — suryakanta pradhan (@Suryaka62829992) February 9, 2022

You: Do u have a boy friend ?



Me: Yes i do!



You: where is he From ?



Me: He is from Another nation😊



You : Which nation ?



Me: Imagination😂#SingleHainAkeleNahi — Blessed Sanatani ⛳⛳ (@PathakManisha2) February 9, 2022

The ultimate duo: Me and my backpain



#SingleHainAkeleNahi — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) February 9, 2022

When u see it's trending #SingleHainAkeleNahi

Le Singles - pic.twitter.com/gC6QvV4qG1 — rσчαl duвєч (@prabhat_avnish) February 9, 2022

After watching this trend#SingleHainAkeleNahi

Single be like- pic.twitter.com/TQfsxMrYc5 — Avinash Sharma (@SumanSh42478368) February 9, 2022

Who wants ‘Babu’ and ‘Shona’, when all you love is pure din sona.



#SingleHainAkeleNahi — Alisha Jain (@AlishaJain01) February 9, 2022

Being single ≠ being lonely.