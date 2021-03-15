The discussion around British atrocities in India, and the consequent demand for reparations, apologies, or even a mere acknowledgement has long been the subject of debate.

To that end, Twitter user TadgHickey posted a hilarious video depicting Britain meeting its old colonial conquests in a school-reunion type setting, and things get very awkward very fast.

The British Empire, but it's a school reunion in Cork pic.twitter.com/98WcUDCoPT — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) March 15, 2021

The skit shows India and Ireland trading stories of misery in the 'old days', before a boisterous Britain barges in.

'Britain' then goes on to swig beer and wax eloquent about how happy it is about the divorce - referring to leaving the EU - and continually denies its colonial and racist history. The entire thing is brilliantly done, and he even tweeted about Shashi Tharoor afterwards!

If @ShashiTharoor gives this his approval, I'll die happy 💚 — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) March 15, 2021

The skit got a lot of praise for its hilariously incisive writing.

"The Indians LOVED it, we GAVE them RAILWAYS!!!"



"2 WORLD WARS AND 1 WORLD CUP"



etc etc.



Fun enough the most vocal of the people who will ride the British's history have provided nothing of note themselves and all they have left is achievements they had no part of at all. — DCharlie (@DCharlieJP) March 15, 2021

