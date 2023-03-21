If you’ve found that one special person who can make you smile even in the most monotonous of tasks, consider yourself lucky. For many on Twitter, it’s the copywriter from Slack. Yup, an anonymous Slack’s writer who has a way of describing updates that you’d look forward to giving away more of your device storage every week.

To make sense of what I wrote above, look at this now-viral tweet shared by Charles Etoroma ( @chvrlesjr).

The copywriter behind Slack’s update jargon deserves a monumental raise pic.twitter.com/kPge1puOHf — Charles Etoroma (@chvrlesjr) March 20, 2023

Apparently, iPad users of Slack had a faulty back button that did nothing when tapped upon. Upon fixing the error, the copywriter from Slack thought it’d be cool — and mind you, rightly so — to describe the update with a philosophical dig at it.

They equated the faulty back button with the linear nature of time; how in life, despite our earnest yearnings, we don’t get second chances. Time goes on “ever-forward, undeterred, unyielding.” Only they dismantled the real-world logic asking, “can you imagine if that were true?”

Charles Etoroma ( @chvrlesjr) – Twitter

You know, with all the noise around ChatGPT and how it may steal jobs, this little paragraph proves technology can’t ever know what it means to be a human. Updating an app is a very ordinary routine task, but this little description has the power to gouge out smiles. It’s like a random act of kindness from a stranger. It may have no value inputs to add to your day, but it’d definitely make you happy.

But it seems like Slack has been doing this for a while now. Another Twitter user responded to Etoroma’s tweet with a snippet of their latest update description. Have a look.

This week’s is also phenomenal 😍 pic.twitter.com/OyXtiaJN8c — BytesForThought (@marvelouscode) March 20, 2023

You wouldn’t be surprised to know that people are really loving this conversational and humourous way to announce ‘What’s New?’ Here’s what they are saying on Twitter.

Thanks Slack copywriter. I needed this today. https://t.co/TKfvTGpVyS — Lara Korte (@lara_korte) March 20, 2023

Shoutout to the copywriter but also shout out to the higher ups for letting the copywriter do their thing. So often higher ups play it way too safe — Los (@cxrlos_m) March 20, 2023

Whoever you are, we see you and we appreciate you https://t.co/u53lafFBna — Helena Cornu (@HelenaCornu) March 21, 2023

It’s the little things ☺️☺️😍😍 https://t.co/vKN8KXRrQl — Kathryn Mariano (@kaaath521) March 21, 2023

Thats someone w a literature background — ramlah (@complexcourage) March 20, 2023

Huge shout-out to people who write fun release notes, and whose employers support them doing so. I write release notes for a living 🤣 an underappreciated form https://t.co/Vq3gBfg8Ti — fhart carbuncle (@paamiaam) March 21, 2023

So much more helpful than Google's usual "bug fixes and enhancements." — Tyler Breuch ©🌻 (@flattop100) March 21, 2023

I wish clients would let a few of us copywriters have as much fun with this otherwise rote, boring stuff as this copywriter got to have https://t.co/SquGW5tGYD — Shawn LIKE, A COMPLETE TOTAL PARODY Westfall (@shawnwestfall) March 21, 2023

I will choose this wholesome release note over tedious jargon-filled paragraphs all day, every day. Little things like these matter much. Eventually, we all seek that meaningful human connection, even if it's in the form of an update note from a stranger we'd never meet.

