Nobody flows through the river of life quite like Snoop Dogg. Everything he says has rhythm, and every move he makes reverberates with the utmost of swagger. In fact, there should have been a category in the Olympics just for Snoop to outsnoop himself.

While he's not in the Olympics however, Snoop Dogg did sit down with Kevin Hart recently to comment on some videos of the athletes in Tokyo. Get your gin and juice ready, 'cos he things are about to get lit!

Snoop just said that horse was Crip walking. For those who don't know, the Crip Walk is a famous dance move used by members of the Crip Gang.

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart commenting on the Olympics is the best content NBC Peacock has put out yet pic.twitter.com/EBaJtgaRpb — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 31, 2021

Here's an example of what a Crip walk is -

And here's another video of the dynamic duo dropping it like its's hot.

People online were obviously loving it, as you can see from the comments.

Love this 😀 — Jessica (@Jessica09578979) August 2, 2021

@myriabrady I was fucking dying last night watching this — Makay (@maparkerr) August 1, 2021

We had a feeling he’d be great at this 😂 — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 1, 2021

The horse C walking 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CnyVM7zoVl — Keelee23 (@keelee231) August 1, 2021

Snoop Dogg is a perfect sports commentator! 😂🤣 — Josh ❤️ The Suicide Squad & BB23 #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) August 1, 2021

Snoop Lion's got me dyin'.