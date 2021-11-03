Soan Papdi is actually great. Wait. Here me out why. It's pocket-friendly. It has been consistent in our life no matter what.

Unlike other sweets, Soan Papdi stays with us for longer, you can eat it even after Diwali, and it would still taste the same.

All these years of hate, and it's still there. Why? Because there are people who love it. I mean, we have so much History together, be it Rakshabandhan, Diwali or any other occassion, a pack Soan Papdi is always there.

It's just the right amount of sweetness and melts in your mouth. The best part, it's light and not very heavy.

Diwali is all about sharing things with your loved ones. And you have been rotating Soan Papdi for a long time now, even before we had memes about it.

Someone on Twitter just made it clear why Soan Papdi are great, and people are sharing why they love it.



Unpopular opinion: Soan Papdi is actually great & doesn’t deserve this beizzatti it goes through every year🌝 — Anmol Sachar (@anmolsachar) November 2, 2021

Jab saari mithai khatam ho jati hai tab vo bach jaati hai

Fir kaam aati hai bure waqt mein

And a friend in need is a friend indeed — Uday Sharma (@Udaysharmamat) November 2, 2021

khaate sab hai, batata koi nahi. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) November 2, 2021

That's something on point — Abhishek Bodkhe (@bodkhe_abhishek) November 2, 2021

It's satisfying and light on the stomach too — Master_patel12 (@Masterdaddy121) November 3, 2021

Agreed! I LOVE soan papdi and patisa 😍 (fresh ones from the mithaiwala are even better than factory packaged ones) — Gautami Kawale (@GautamiKawale) November 2, 2021

Debate on soan papdi will never end, just eat it or gift it. — Kuldeep 📢 (@kumarrrkuldeep) November 2, 2021

The fun part is that people troll it nd still enjoy it eating Somewhere in there house😅 — Ankit Raj (@jerseyno31) November 2, 2021

One of my favorite — Tanmay Srivatsa (@TanmaySrivatsa2) November 2, 2021

Justice for soan papdi. 🤲🏻🥺 — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

Yes, we used to buy it during school days for rs1 each piece — Chakradhar Ghute (@chkrdhr_) November 3, 2021

That's what I'm saying for years — Two-eyed slugger (@SanketBadaik) November 2, 2021

Khaate sab hai bas relevant rehne ke liye jokes banate hai#justiceforsoanpapdi #soanpapdi — Uday Sharma (@Udaysharmamat) November 2, 2021

Thankyou for saying this. Louder for the people in the back!!!! https://t.co/PrLwk7TffJ — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) November 2, 2021

All the Soan Papdi lovers assemble! because we know you are secretly having it.