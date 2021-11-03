Soan Papdi is actually great. Wait. Here me out why. It's pocket-friendly. It has been consistent in our life no matter what. 

Unlike other sweets, Soan Papdi stays with us for longer, you can eat it even after Diwali, and it would still taste the same. 

Source: Bansiwala.com

All these years of hate, and it's still there. Why? Because there are people who love it. I mean, we have so much History together, be it Rakshabandhan, Diwali or any other occassion, a pack Soan Papdi is always there.

It's just the right amount of sweetness and melts in your mouth. The best part, it's light and not very heavy. 

Diwali is all about sharing things with your loved ones. And you have been rotating Soan Papdi for a long time now, even before we had memes about it.  

Source: Ndtv

Someone on Twitter just made it clear why Soan Papdi are great, and people are sharing why they love it. 

All the Soan Papdi lovers assemble! because we know you are secretly having it. 