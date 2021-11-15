We introverts are a breed apart. We don't (can't) lead their lives like others. We are private people who love our own company. But there are times when we need to (read: are forced to) talk to people and that's when these hacks will come handy.

1. Start every phone conversation saying your battery is about to die so that you can hang up without giving a warning.

2. When you are in the middle of a phone call and want to hang up, switch on the airplane mode. The other person will see 'call failed' and not know that you hung up.

3. You can try going out without glasses or contact lenses so that you don't have to pretend that you are ignoring people you know.

I like walking around without contacts or glasses because you don’t have ti pretend like you don’t know someone if you can’t see their face. Introvert life hacks. — sara fish (@sarajsfish) July 14, 2018

4. Always wear a cap and mask. This way nobody will recognise you in public.

5. Do crazy things to scare your neighbours away.

Do things that will make your neighbors think you are crazy and not want to talk to you, like cut the grass when it's 95 degrees.



Follow me for more introvert life hacks! — Christoffe® (@crsofr) June 12, 2021

6. Going to a party? Follow these steps.

7 Hacks For Surviving A Party As An Introvert 🙌



1. Find A Social Ally

2. Find The Pets Or Small Kids

3. Peruse Art, Books, Or Film Collections

4. Pick Out Fellow Stragglers

5. Be Helpful To The Host Or Cook

6. Board Games Are Good, Watching Is Better

7. Always Have An Exit Plan — Alisha Fernandez (@AlishaFernandez) October 28, 2021

Introvert party hacks:



1.find a nice corner

2. pull out your handy dandy Harry Potter Book

3. emerge for food [when line decreases]

4. Hide again with book and food

5. Mingle politely as you sneak out the front door

BAM. YOU ATTENDED A PARTY. — vivien 🧘‍♀️ (@vvnbates) January 27, 2018

7. Wear a headphone even if you are not listening to anything. It'll save you from people.

Sometimes I put my headphones in with nothing playing...just so people won’t talk to me. 🤫#introvert hacks — Shannon White (@CalmlyCandid) June 14, 2018

8. Start by telling people how they can make money from home in spare time and they'll run away.

Bravo. That's how I used to keep airport lounge seats near me empty. "I'd love to tell you about an amazing opportunity..." — Anthony F Fabrizi (@AnthonyFFabrizi) August 15, 2017

9. Hats and sunglasses will also work.

10. Always keep back up snacks in your room, because guests come uninvited.

11. Want to prevent people from sitting next to you? Invite them to sit.

12. Ignore people's texts from the notification bar.

When nothing else works, just run.

Enjoy avoiding people and small talks. You can thank us later.