Remember the Instagram account that introduced us to some very hilarious responses by Pakistani Uber cab drivers that went viral?

Yup, the notmanoj account that gave us some awesome meme content like this one.

Well, someone just converted those savage chats into a melodious song and we just can't seem to stop pressing the 'replay' button. It's that good.

Listen to it yourself and you'll know. An Instagram user named Amna Riaz came up with this idea and we are totally diggin it.

Had we not known that these chats exist, we would have totally believed that these were the actual lyrics of a song. Even notmanoj was impressed by this woman's creativity. He posted her video on his Instagram account and it soon caught other people's attention too.

Uff! Woh awaz...Mashallah!