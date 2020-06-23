Okay, you guys. This needs to stop. 

I know the times are tough and everyone's minds are idle but please, for the love of God, stop coming up with weird food combinations. 

As if gulab jamun-vada paav and chicken tikka-chai were not enough, a guy has now come up with...wait for it...chocolate-Maggi.

chicken tikka in chai
Source: Free Press Journal

Isko kaun batayega this is a crime?

The guy, named Rahul on Twitter, posted a picture of chocolate bars dipped in Maggi and I have lost my appetite after seeing it.

Why, just why would someone do this? I am asking this question and so is Twitter.

This is a disrespect to both Maggi, and chocolates.