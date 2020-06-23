Okay, you guys. This needs to stop.
I know the times are tough and everyone's minds are idle but please, for the love of God, stop coming up with weird food combinations.
As if gulab jamun-vada paav and chicken tikka-chai were not enough, a guy has now come up with...wait for it...chocolate-Maggi.
Isko kaun batayega this is a crime?
The guy, named Rahul on Twitter, posted a picture of chocolate bars dipped in Maggi and I have lost my appetite after seeing it.
Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8— Rahul 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020
Why, just why would someone do this? I am asking this question and so is Twitter.
Paap lagega paap 🤣— ░J░O░K░E░R░🤡 (@iamjoker2k20) June 18, 2020
Dar Lagra Hai Dekh Ke 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/o5UMkil5NC— Mudit Jain (@iMuditJ) June 18, 2020