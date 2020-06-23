Okay, you guys. This needs to stop.

I know the times are tough and everyone's minds are idle but please, for the love of God, stop coming up with weird food combinations.

As if gulab jamun-vada paav and chicken tikka-chai were not enough, a guy has now come up with...wait for it...chocolate-Maggi.

Isko kaun batayega this is a crime?

The guy, named Rahul on Twitter, posted a picture of chocolate bars dipped in Maggi and I have lost my appetite after seeing it.

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today.

Why, just why would someone do this? I am asking this question and so is Twitter.

Paap lagega paap

Dar Lagra Hai Dekh Ke

This is a disrespect to both Maggi, and chocolates.