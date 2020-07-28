How much actual chips does an actual Rs 10 packet of chip do you think has? I mean, it's very little but it's not like we actually know how much it actually has. Whatever amount we are thinking about, end of the day, it's just a theory.
This is where Reddit comes into the picture. SisyphusIsNotAMyth recently posed a picture titled 'An empirical analysis of ten rupees chips packets Ft. Lays, Bingo, Haldiram'.
This led to a very spirited conversation about... well, chips!
Some people got a nostalgic.
Anyone remembers FunFlips and OYO's ?
- CIAhere