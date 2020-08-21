You know how there are some songs that probably make no sense but still get stuck in your head? Brace yourself because I'm about to introduce you to one such annoyingly catchy song.

Music producer, Yashraj Mukhate has taken dialogues from a scene with Gopi Bahu and Kokila Ben, only to give us the greatest mashup of 2020.

With Yashraj's quirky beats and Kokila's voice modulations, as someone who doesn't know what this "khali cooker" debacle is, I'm vibing really hard to this mashup!

I can't figure if Kokila's dialogues are more intriguing or this' main thi, tum thi, kaun tha' musical masterpiece. Also, guys Gopi Bahu looks like quite a snake.

The only way you can probably stop listening to this addictive mashup is literally by keeping your phones or laptops under running water.

Netizens are laughing their lungs out, listening to this amazing mashup on loop:



This is insane ❤️... — 𝑶'𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒊 𝑳𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒂 (@BehadJazbaati) August 21, 2020

EkTha Rap😂😂😂 — Republic Of Fekoslovakia (@Fekoslovakian) August 21, 2020

omfg m addicted to this sing XD — Gҽҽƙʂ (@Geeks_uwu) August 21, 2020

Rashi ke Cooker me se chane nikal kr khali cooker gas pr chadane pe ..inhone world war suru kar diya..pr jab Gopi bahu ne Laptop pani se dhoya tha tab sab chup the...we want justice for Rashi bahu...😑😡 — Krushna (@IamKrush7) August 21, 2020

this just made my day 😂 — Vaishnavi (@iamvaish_20) August 21, 2020

i cannot stop watching LMAO — HaRdLooK (@BhoTHarDdd) August 21, 2020

I m humming this from morning 🤣 — The Secular Buffalo (@jenaanindya) August 21, 2020

🚨 Eminen decided to retire after looking at this rap master piece. — Kung Flu (@ArjXaki) August 21, 2020

Vibin' with Kokila Ben 👐 — Akash K. Verma (@Akash_sept11) August 21, 2020

Are the dialogues real? — Quarantined Bloke (@CowbeltGuy) August 21, 2020

Gopi bahu is such a snitch... 😁 — Anurakti Sharma (अनुरक्ति) (@anuraktisharma) August 21, 2020

Gopi Bahu has officialy run to the nearest sink to wash her phone/laptop after seeing this.