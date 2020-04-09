A few years ago, there was a thread on Quora, asking if Indians would ever use toilet paper. While it was weird and stupid, we, desi folks won that round. 

Damn Westerners have some serious issues with washing their butts after a poo, man! Which would explain their obsession with bidets or faucets! 

bidets
Cut to 2020, and we have another such thread on Reddit. Now while the first one was stupid, this is just plain weird. This is a thread about how people clean their buttholes! Some people just never learn!

Even when Indians very passionately explain to them the benefits of washing your butts. 

That is quite possibly the best explanation for this ridiculous question ever. That should have solved it. But nope! Someone had to go on and be stupid again!

The question was first asked by Redditor Grizelll

But unlike the responses on the Quora thread, this took a very unexpected turn!

ProGralicFarmer wins this round! Easy!

Meanwhile, as the thread races towards who's more disgusting, Enhanced_Calm_Steve has been using the ancestral method of just letting it go. 

If there's a westerly breeze, I just stick my butt out the window. If not, I use TP, about 20% of what I used to use.

Meanwhile, HippleNunter says:  

Cats usually work well. Or u scoot ur ass across the carpet like a dog...I don't recommend this option on hardwood floor or tiling

Funny how toilet paper-people have no idea how to use water!

I am not going to go through this anymore. You can just see the whole thread here.

This has bee a really weird few minutes. I hope we find a vaccine soon so that people can go out again. 