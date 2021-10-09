I am sure, by now, you have already analyzed what was your first kiss like? I mean you have already discussed it with your friends. All I can say is it's so different for everyone.

We found this thread on Twitter where people are discussing their first kiss. Go grab some popcorn because you are going to be stuck here for a while.

what was your first kiss like? — shivangi tiwari⁷ (@teawithtiwarii) October 8, 2021

It's magical, it's awkward, it's weird, it's the worst, and you only know it later. And here are some experiences that will make you feel nostalgic.



That was totally forced kiss but i got sm butterflies🙈🙈next day we do it almost 20 mints😘 — siddharth soni (@siddhar39348515) October 8, 2021

jaldi karo koi dekh lega — chiraag🗡 (@chiragkap) October 8, 2021

It was a peck and gave me nightmares that I might get pregnant 😀 — che// swapnil fan account (@kajukaatil) October 8, 2021

wait-- y'll had someone who was willing to kiss you? — meow⁷ (@fudgymeow) October 8, 2021

Too scandalous, it was at a religious "place" — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) October 8, 2021

Heavenly. Shock at first. Blush second. Acceptance 3rd. Oh, all this happened in 3 seconds. Then, i was in make out mode...as you would know.

Wbu — Lune🌒 (@9moonburn) October 8, 2021

Imagine it’s autumn, it’s chilly and the night sky is lighting up with fireworks; u close ur eyes but u can see the colours that the sky keeps turning somehow, u can feel the chilly wind hitting your face, and u can hear the fireworks going off. It’s overwhelming. Like that. — Ishan (@ishansolo) October 8, 2021

Cute but don't waana remember anymore — nik (@niketaga) October 9, 2021

We had to put a lot of chocolate wrappers everywhere, so whosoever step's on it we knew it

⚠️🐣😂😂 — Shanant (@DhurveShanant) October 8, 2021

Pretty befuddled in the beginning but slowly got a hang of it. — Salil ❤️‍🔥𓅓 (@cptsii) October 8, 2021

Felt more like, eww I have someone in me — Name will be blank (@deadmasochist) October 8, 2021

MAGICAL

I could literally feel my heart coming out of my chest, I was so anxious istg😭 — Whateverr (@palak_gudwani) October 8, 2021

It was so scary😂cause the vibes in out side ...... like you feel me it's hard for the first time kinda shame😊 but I finally made it 😁 hah✨🎿🤞🔥 — C Bra (@CBra_official) October 8, 2021

On a school trip, in a bus, as soon as I opened my eyes after the kiss, all I could see is one of my friends staring at us with such big eyes and a crooked smile,😭 — Saanvi🌙 (@saanviverma__) October 8, 2021

I was a toddler when I did it. I truly don't remember exactly how it was like. However I know that it was out of sheer cuteness — Hansel Kevin Lewis (@HanselKevinLew2) October 9, 2021

Nice but a very jarring feeling to have someone tongue in your mouth. He ghosted me the next dauv — Vaihere (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@acryliceyeliner) October 8, 2021

teethe se teetha takraye, jo bhi ho anjam — death (@malaichaap143) October 8, 2021

in a movie we slowly inclined towards each other lol — Whoreo (@sluttyoreo) October 8, 2021

I was scared cause I thought my fam will somehow find out so i pushed him away 👍🏼 — bhai o bhai (@jaannaabc) October 8, 2021

Dont remind me. Im trying to forget — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 8, 2021

Kinda nice nice . At 5 am bahahahahaha in winters and ahhhh that hug . I might text him today heyhehehe — lil naztik (@simrunnaway) October 8, 2021

Worst I better never think about it — Hetvi (@jalebifafdaaaa) October 8, 2021

can't relate.

yes we exist. — low battery (@ass_hutosh) October 8, 2021

Made out in a fire exit in a mall w my ex, it was amazing and so exciting for us both lol — kush chanana (@kushchananaa) October 8, 2021

Forced, I j want to forget about it — Tuhina (@theonlysnac) October 8, 2021

Most memorable ever. They say humans have strongest memory for smell and i still remember the smell of his mouth. (He had had some mouth freshner.) The way he twisted and sucked my tongue , quite astonishing bc nobody since then ever kissed me that way. He was a pro. — Mayuri (@franklymayuri) October 9, 2021

I don’t even remember who it was — Aayushi (@AayushiDing) October 8, 2021

Like we were in school bus 😭 and after that kiss we pretended kyy kuch hua hee nhi LMAO 😭 — Pain-chod (@saimnotsimp) October 9, 2021

I hope you read all the responses.