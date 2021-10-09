I am sure, by now, you have already analyzed what was your first kiss like? I mean you have already discussed it with your friends.  All I can say is it's so different for everyone.  

We found this thread on Twitter where people are discussing their first kiss. Go grab some popcorn because you are going to be stuck here for a while. 

It's magical, it's awkward, it's weird, it's the worst, and you only know it later. And here are some experiences that will make you feel nostalgic.  

I hope you read all the responses. 