What's one thing you cannot mess with? Food. And that too with Dosa, where a lot of emotions are attached to it.

Well, someone just tried to convince us that "North Indian Dosa" is better. Now Dosa is trending on Twitter.



It all started from here.

you’ll never find south indians saying we make north indian food better EVER but god save these embarrassing north indians from the clutches of their god complex their dosa batter literally looks like water god save them please — art museum gf (@unstablemaria) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, this happened.

NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER — khushi (@qtcaviar) October 5, 2021

And no one, literally no one, can stop Twitteratis to discuss which one is better. Have a look at what they are actually discussing.



Guess she is confused between Parata and Dosa https://t.co/B6cavcXLsH — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 6, 2021

SOUTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER — anoushka (@klutzypandaa) October 5, 2021

Dosa Discourse ? North Indians make water batter and the blandest coconut chutney and sambhar of all time. — ray ✹ (@rayjewarnav) October 6, 2021

how to say you've never eaten good dosa without saying you've never eaten good dosa https://t.co/Q1bqFN7hBt — meg⁷ (@moonchild_suga) October 6, 2021

What is up with this dosa war on my tl ?

Saying north has better dosa than south is like me saying Bangalore has better vadapav than Maharashtra — chiggiwiggy (@Dxshx2) October 6, 2021

saying north indian dosa is like saying vegetarian chicken make it make sense — art museum gf (@unstablemaria) October 5, 2021

we might not like authentic chinese food because we haven’t grown up eating it, but rather a bastardised version of it. dosa was created in south india so i can understand their pov, but also most north indians didn’t grow up eating the authentic version-> — rahsi//ahs fan acc🏳️‍🌈 (@cheesedhokla) October 5, 2021

North Indian dosa is not just the culinary equivalent of plagiarism but also a distortion of the simple South Indian dish



You're entitled to your opinion, so am I 😄

. https://t.co/fMw0FWxffy — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) October 6, 2021

We say Dosha Dose Dosa and Dosai across South India but don't ever disrespect it by calling it that 😢 https://t.co/vCWriJWYRr — not pohini (@calafiora) October 6, 2021

I want to cry, dosa here is so bad. miss chennai dosa so much. this dosa discourse is so distasteful, why are north indians like this. https://t.co/xtYtfjaniH — muski (@muskanmt13) October 6, 2021

because there dosa is too real. I live for fake ones — sad girl riri (@shzhoee) October 6, 2021

why tf is everyone fighting for DOSA???? CLEARLY IT IS WAY BETTER IN SOUTH INDIA BRO THEY INVENTED IT HOW TF ARE NORTH INDIANS GONNA BE BETTER AT MAKING DOSA THAN SOUTH INDIANS??????? — pop smoke🧋 (@shrekebab) October 5, 2021

Tell me how can north indian dosa can be better than this pic.twitter.com/0bLDHgTNGp — Icarus (@depressedasssmf) October 6, 2021

North indian and south indian ....both have the same dosa taste, look, etc. etc. — Indo Explorer (@IndoExplorer2) October 6, 2021

I'm north indian and I know my opinion means shit in this dosa discourse, but I ate dosa in Kerala when I was 11 and I still dream about it. Ofc the best dosa is in South India. — Paanda for PM 2069 (@PandasDontSmoke) October 6, 2021

Everyone arguing south ka dosa better ya north ka meanwhile me who isn't a big fan of dosa pic.twitter.com/UbfBdOuElu — Vaibhav (@Vaibhavvv16) October 5, 2021

Why fight over it? Just enjoy Dosa man https://t.co/8eJjjwvP5i — Vivek (@Pacinolegacy) October 6, 2021

and also the pronunciation of the word 'dosa' is messed up so much, actually pronunciation of any south dish is messed up by north Indians😂 — Amrutha Ravi (@Amrutha_18) October 6, 2021

Tears I make bad dosa but it's 10x better that the north Indian attempts at dosa https://t.co/YabjEqFmpu — thej. (@thejfcb) October 6, 2021

I Love Both South Indian And North Indian Dosa 😋😋



Had This Yesterday Special Kolhapuri Masala Dosa 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/4tfo507YvR — Deepak Jain ➐🇮🇳 (@Dipsdj007) October 6, 2021

Arguing for best Dosa in South india or North India?



But my concern is more serious: pic.twitter.com/dtvCTucgaI — Faiz (@ziaf123) October 6, 2021

not both 'dosa' and 'north indian' being trending oml 😭😭 yall have got too much time on your hands- pic.twitter.com/uYcX93yAJ8 — vixie ✧⁺ (@icyspicypriceyy) October 6, 2021

y'all are hating on every other person for their choice of dosa? thats j downright 12y/o behaviour folks — khushi (@qtcaviar) October 6, 2021

Clearly, this is never-ending. But, which one do you think is better?

