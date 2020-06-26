Twitter user Harsha known for his handle 'Tapanguchi' recently shared an observation and a common link between our favourite biscuit, God Day and our go-to music platform Spotify and the connection is just so unreal!
I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed "Spotify!". Now I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/a6IChxEThj— Harsha (@tapanguchi) June 25, 2020
Yup, you got that right folks, Spotify's logo has the same semi-circle smilies as the ones on Britannia's Good Day cookies!
In good spirit and with an aim to make 90's kids nostalgic, Spotify stepped up their game. Spotify's verified-account on Twitter changed their profile picture.
Yup, it is a zoomed-in picture of a Good-Day cookie, smiling right back at you!
And their caption perfectly captures everybody's stumped mood, right now.
Honestly, after the viral tweet, it feels like Britannia and Spotify are in an adorable relationship and their PDA is making me smile harder than the semi-circle crinkles on a Good Day cookie.
Well, our crunchy and buttery #GoodDay Cookies always hit the right "spot"... So, coincidence?! 🤯— Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) June 25, 2020
The playlist that deserves that cookie.— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) June 25, 2020
Ready to try another emoji? #PlayThis again. https://t.co/VFkDi0vTLk
Netizens reacting to this accurate observation is everything:
@Spotify x @BritanniaIndLtd pic.twitter.com/abPe7pqecq— Pavan M (@pavantm) June 25, 2020
Woah @Spotify pic.twitter.com/qCGWbwTxt8— वर्णित Nigam (@TheVarniitNigam) June 25, 2020
Of damn. Even I can't unsee it now— Vks (@VikHasya) June 25, 2020
Spotify should do away w the ads and sell good days instead atleast my chai time would get better— gina linneti (@LinnetiGina) June 25, 2020
Who said It spotify and not Good day biscuit— KaUshaL (@kaushalvachhani) June 25, 2020
This opinion is art— Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) June 25, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zIGUOIkQsN— Rahul Chakraborty (@HckmstrRahul) June 26, 2020
Either your biscuits were laced or your colleague was Stoned AF..— GTN (@gTNnow) June 25, 2020
Cookiefied 🍪— indianviking (@indianviking1) June 25, 2020
Creative and constructive observation— Nidhi Agrawal (@itsNidhiAgrawal) June 25, 2020
Hahaha this made my day, have a good day!— roshan arun (@roshanarun) June 26, 2020
Dammit! Now every time I look at Spotify's logo I'll feel like munching on some Good Day cookies and every time I eat a packet of Good Day, I'll be seeing the upside-down smiles on Spotify's logo.