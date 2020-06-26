If you're a 90's kid who loves biscuits, let me ask you something, which were your go-to butter cookies that you could buy from your own pocket money? Well for me, the concept of cookies in Indian households is synonymous with Britannia's Good Day.



Twitter user Harsha known for his handle 'Tapanguchi' recently shared an observation and a common link between our favourite biscuit, God Day and our go-to music platform Spotify and the connection is just so unreal!

I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed "Spotify!". Now I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/a6IChxEThj — Harsha (@tapanguchi) June 25, 2020

Yup, you got that right folks, Spotify's logo has the same semi-circle smilies as the ones on Britannia's Good Day cookies!

In good spirit and with an aim to make 90's kids nostalgic, Spotify stepped up their game. Spotify's verified-account on Twitter changed their profile picture.

Yup, it is a zoomed-in picture of a Good-Day cookie, smiling right back at you!

And their caption perfectly captures everybody's stumped mood, right now.

Honestly, after the viral tweet, it feels like Britannia and Spotify are in an adorable relationship and their PDA is making me smile harder than the semi-circle crinkles on a Good Day cookie.

Well, our crunchy and buttery #GoodDay Cookies always hit the right "spot"... So, coincidence?! 🤯 — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) June 25, 2020

The playlist that deserves that cookie.



Ready to try another emoji? #PlayThis again. https://t.co/VFkDi0vTLk — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) June 25, 2020

Netizens reacting to this accurate observation is everything:

Daymn. Now we know where they got the logo from 🙄 — Ashwini V Mohan (@crazy_chipkali) June 25, 2020

Of damn. Even I can't unsee it now — Vks (@VikHasya) June 25, 2020

Spotify should do away w the ads and sell good days instead atleast my chai time would get better — gina linneti (@LinnetiGina) June 25, 2020

Who said It spotify and not Good day biscuit — KaUshaL (@kaushalvachhani) June 25, 2020

This opinion is art — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) June 25, 2020

Either your biscuits were laced or your colleague was Stoned AF.. — GTN (@gTNnow) June 25, 2020

Cookiefied 🍪 — indianviking (@indianviking1) June 25, 2020

Creative and constructive observation — Nidhi Agrawal (@itsNidhiAgrawal) June 25, 2020

Hahaha this made my day, have a good day! — roshan arun (@roshanarun) June 26, 2020

Dammit! Now every time I look at Spotify's logo I'll feel like munching on some Good Day cookies and every time I eat a packet of Good Day, I'll be seeing the upside-down smiles on Spotify's logo.