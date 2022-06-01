In another instalment of "Brown Dads being Brown Dads", here's a dad telling his son he should have gotten a haircut when he shared a picture of him graduating from Harvard.

Saeb Ali Khan is the grandson of late actor Ajit Khan, remember his infamous "Mona Darling" dialogue?

Saeb shared a picture of him from his graduation day on a WhatsApp chat, to which his dad replied, "you should have had a haircut today", proving that dads are gonna be dads, keeping you humbled, even when you are graduating from a college as prestigious as Harvard.

Saeb shared a screenshot of this interaction on Facebook. And the fun part? People agreed with his dad.

If this doesn't summarize brown dads, I don't know what will.

