Remember when we sang about doori sahi jaaye na? Yeah, we're not the same now because the world is not the same now! And in the midst of a pandemic that has resulted in me wearing a mask more times than I've worn a bra, the lyrics of these songs induce nothing but fear:
1. Zara Zara Touch Me: Race
2. Main Yahan Hoon: Veer-Zaara
3. Honthon Mein Bas: Yeh Dillagi
4. Saans Mein Teri: Jab Tak Hai Jaan
5. Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho: Fanaa
6. Bahon Mein Chale Aao: Anamika
7. Bharo Maang Meri Bharo: Sabse Bada Khiladi
8. Bheege Honth Mere: Murder
9. Labon Ko Labon Mein: Bhool Bhulaiyya
10. I Want To Make Love To You (Rock Me Baby): Aitraaz
11. In The Night No Control: Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
12. Ang Laga De: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
14. Aaja Hug Me: Beiiman Love
14. Jumma Chumma: Hum
15. Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko: Chhote Sarkar
16. Bahon Ke Darmiyan: Khamoshi: The Musical
17. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu: Khel Khel Mein
18. Saiyan Ji Baiyaan Chudake: Masti
19. Pee Loon: Once Upon a Time in Mumbai
20. O Saaki Saaki: Musafir
21. Ae Kya Bolti Tu: Ghulam
22. Zara Zara: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
23. Saanson Ko Saanson Mein: Hum Tum
24. Chalo Tumko Lekar Chalein: Jism
Design credits: Aakansha Pushp