Remember when we sang about doori sahi jaaye na? Yeah, we're not the same now because the world is not the same now! And in the midst of a pandemic that has resulted in me wearing a mask more times than I've worn a bra, the lyrics of these songs induce nothing but fear:

1. Zara Zara Touch Me: Race

2. Main Yahan Hoon: Veer-Zaara

3. Honthon Mein Bas: Yeh Dillagi

4. Saans Mein Teri: Jab Tak Hai Jaan

5. Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho: Fanaa

6. Bahon Mein Chale Aao: Anamika

7. Bharo Maang Meri Bharo: Sabse Bada Khiladi

8. Bheege Honth Mere: Murder

9. Labon Ko Labon Mein: Bhool Bhulaiyya

10. I Want To Make Love To You (Rock Me Baby): Aitraaz

11. In The Night No Control: Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

12. Ang Laga De: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

14. Aaja Hug Me: Beiiman Love

14. Jumma Chumma: Hum

15. Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko: Chhote Sarkar

16. Bahon Ke Darmiyan: Khamoshi: The Musical

17. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu: Khel Khel Mein

18. Saiyan Ji Baiyaan Chudake: Masti

19. Pee Loon: Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

20. O Saaki Saaki: Musafir

21. Ae Kya Bolti Tu: Ghulam

22. Zara Zara: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

23. Saanson Ko Saanson Mein: Hum Tum

24. Chalo Tumko Lekar Chalein: Jism

Design credits: Aakansha Pushp