Watching Hrithik Roshan as Prem and Kareena Kapoor as Pooh is delightful. Their over-the-top display of acting calibre in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is so EXTRA that it’s hilarious. Another such BOLD performance from an old Bollywood movie is viral on Twitter, and the ‘outstanding’ actor is Sonu Nigam.
Watch this proposal sequence ft. Sonu Nigam from Kash Aap Humare Hote shared by @IndieKnopfler on Twitter.
I wonder if the cabinet also cried with the way Sonu Nigam leaned on it.
Now the singer has often made us cry with his heart-melting voice, and here he is, yet again, making us cry (in laughter) with his dramatic performance. We love him.
Have a look at how people are reacting.
No one. Literally NO ONE!
If Sonu Nigam’s a 9 then SRK’s is just 10. Not more. LOL.
Sonu Nigam set new precedents for proposal with this scene. *cries in tears* I am so glad Twitter re-introduced this forgotten jewel to the world! *leans over the cabinet*
