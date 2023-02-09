Watching Hrithik Roshan as Prem and Kareena Kapoor as Pooh is delightful. Their over-the-top display of acting calibre in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is so EXTRA that it’s hilarious. Another such BOLD performance from an old Bollywood movie is viral on Twitter, and the ‘outstanding’ actor is Sonu Nigam.

Watch this proposal sequence ft. Sonu Nigam from Kash Aap Humare Hote shared by @IndieKnopfler on Twitter.

I wonder if the cabinet also cried with the way Sonu Nigam leaned on it.

Now the singer has often made us cry with his heart-melting voice, and here he is, yet again, making us cry (in laughter) with his dramatic performance. We love him.

Have a look at how people are reacting.

Intrigued what she’s going to do at the end of the clip? Smash Nigam’s portrait after seeing his heartfelt performance? https://t.co/sIkE4sonIz — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) February 9, 2023

Leaning over cabinet was quite dramatic though https://t.co/7Cc4k8o15J — BHUSHAN MADKE MD (@rashlessdoctor) February 9, 2023

No one. Literally NO ONE!

noone can top this😂😂😂 — Ammar Choudhary (@Ammar_1190) February 8, 2023

If Sonu Nigam’s a 9 then SRK’s is just 10. Not more. LOL.

Shah rukh is a smidge better than this https://t.co/yopr5oVVNF — 👉🏿🙎🏿‍♂️ 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹 (@casemirohan8r) February 8, 2023

The way Sonu loved that cabinet,no one could https://t.co/aBAoT8oTEf — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) February 8, 2023

Sonu Nigam set new precedents for proposal with this scene. *cries in tears* I am so glad Twitter re-introduced this forgotten jewel to the world! *leans over the cabinet*