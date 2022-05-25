Keeping aside the apologies your ex owes to you, this strange incident outside school premises will baffle you. Someone in Bengaluru scribbled 'sorry' outside school premises, and we have a lot of questions just like you! So read on.

As per reports, the miscreants painted sorry outside Shanthidhama School, located in Sunkadakatte. In bold red letters, sorry was painted on the streets, the school stairs, walls, and the school premises.

While the reason for this incident is still unknown, the CCTV has captured two men in the guise of delivery boys. The footage show them carrying food delivery bags, and they were seen taking the paint out and writing 'sorry' all over.



The DCP of West Bengaluru Dr. Sanjeev Patil said:

Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter have predicted a love story in this situation, and here are some hilarious responses for you to chuckle at.



nibba nibbi things — ♠₦ (@haloform_zn) May 25, 2022

Adolescent love affair. 😑 — Common Man (@valueinfo97) May 25, 2022

He must be a Justin Bieber fan — 𝘉𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘦𝘥𝘥𝘺 (@InsideIcarus) May 25, 2022

Sache Ishq ka case hai.. — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) May 25, 2022

girlfriend ko likh rha hoga — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 25, 2022

Teenagers love story — Raj (@RajkaregaRaj) May 25, 2022

Iss ladkey ko practice hogi " I will not talk in class " 1000 baari likhney ki 😂 — Richa (#team chai n kishore kumar )🇮🇳 (@Richa31309939) May 25, 2022

Abb jo bhi ho, usey maaf to kar hi dena🙏🏻 — haircules (@angadhundl) May 25, 2022

kisi ko koi mana raha hai — under ocean dweller (@under_dweller) May 25, 2022

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section.

