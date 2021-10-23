Ah yes, fans of teenage drama, assemble. You read the headline, you have a faint idea of what this is about. That said, you are prepared for this.
In what appears to have been a class, Sid, a boy who appears to have been from South Bombay, judging by the level of snobbery, decides to go after Vinayak, whose dad reportedly earns less than Sid's servant.
Avg South Bumbai Online class pic.twitter.com/E1xG7IFDuB— 𝐇𝐌🍿 (@OIahuUber) October 22, 2021
Twitter has also been losing its collective mind over this juvenile crap.
People agree with you pic.twitter.com/lS2DbHZvA2— 𝐇𝐌🍿 (@OIahuUber) October 22, 2021
oh wow the teacher could've kicked them out or muted them but it's apparent that the world needs to entertain privileged ungrateful dimwits https://t.co/rxSdnPe4N8— chaiandcricket (@chaiandcricket) October 23, 2021
Madam lowkey enjoyin it. pic.twitter.com/zTki255w4n— joontriever (@cigarettesNrm) October 23, 2021
What nonsense is this? The audacity of the student to engage in name calling and make such unnecessary statements is just ridiculous! My god. https://t.co/jDK5PiPoAC— Rintu Mariam (@Rintumariam) October 23, 2021
just another one of your average privileged kids thinking just because someone else’s father earns lesser than his, he is superior <33 https://t.co/xHm6NTZwPd— clapp3r mhek (@h0esom3) October 23, 2021
I hope they make a Part 2— Aakash Jhaveri🧑🏻💻ΛJ (@jhaverinator) October 23, 2021
The moment school reopens:— MusTu (@mustuu911) October 23, 2021
Le*Siddarth: pic.twitter.com/Muu949Ekn6
been there, experienced that https://t.co/ZdXQE4akVr— Kanishka (@Jiminophilic) October 23, 2021
It was the yaaa yaaa for me. https://t.co/3C1036mNZ5— travis' organs (@whocaresbutok) October 23, 2021
that one guy saying "bitch" after every sentence lmaooo💀💀💀 https://t.co/5V2zxSHx1X— mahi // i never existed (@mayaveeee) October 23, 2021
And then people wonder how movies like Student of the year get made. Bro this is them in real life https://t.co/So25Qe5mIh— Perez Out (@PerezDimison) October 23, 2021
Despite of the fact that Siddharth's father makes too much of money but he failed to buy him common sense https://t.co/g8RCpBvb2f— Ayush (@ayush04sinha) October 23, 2021
sobo kids converse like 3rd graders lmfao https://t.co/H15ZOzDHNz— clit bait (@texturedtiddies) October 23, 2021
DO ALL MUMBAI PEOPLE REALLY TALK LIKE THIS PLSSSS https://t.co/4k7Y8GW2UO— alex turner’s love letter to alexa chung (@stfumras) October 23, 2021
what in the gora pakora is this🙄 https://t.co/7Ead4F5bM0— sazzhoLe (@shaleenbyee) October 23, 2021
That guy who switched to Hindi midway was ready to open fire https://t.co/WhNHQryVeX— Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) October 22, 2021
man. She's not being paid enough to deal with this shit https://t.co/o4MNxLzCLA— sugar suga (@pjmlovegalore) October 23, 2021
This is lowkey sad but also a little funny. Not to Vinayak, I am sure. Anyhow, do people born after 2000 really talk like this?