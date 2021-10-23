Ah yes, fans of teenage drama, assemble. You read the headline, you have a faint idea of what this is about. That said, you are prepared for this.

In what appears to have been a class, Sid, a boy who appears to have been from South Bombay, judging by the level of snobbery, decides to go after Vinayak, whose dad reportedly earns less than Sid's servant.

Avg South Bumbai Online class pic.twitter.com/E1xG7IFDuB — 𝐇𝐌🍿 (@OIahuUber) October 22, 2021

Let's not sugarcoat this, this is a dick move. Sid is a rich brat who dozed off at that time his parents were talking about manners. Had he been born in the 90s, Sid would have made a decent Roadie. These days though, Bigg Boss seems eerily suitable for a man of his talents.

Twitter has also been losing its collective mind over this juvenile crap.

oh wow the teacher could've kicked them out or muted them but it's apparent that the world needs to entertain privileged ungrateful dimwits https://t.co/rxSdnPe4N8 — chaiandcricket (@chaiandcricket) October 23, 2021

sobo kids are bunch of trash✍️ https://t.co/vX1Ldc2Ij5 — Naman (@_namanrathod) October 23, 2021

That teacher being "the big boss" Of that room Enjoying all these dramas lmaooo....real life big boss scene https://t.co/piLQ2hunyd — Miley⁷jk's gf| (@Jksthigh__) October 23, 2021

do not let kjo see this,he will make soty 3 https://t.co/pU2c8mTa6S — Layla (@txt_043) October 23, 2021

What nonsense is this? The audacity of the student to engage in name calling and make such unnecessary statements is just ridiculous! My god. https://t.co/jDK5PiPoAC — Rintu Mariam (@Rintumariam) October 23, 2021

just another one of your average privileged kids thinking just because someone else’s father earns lesser than his, he is superior <33 https://t.co/xHm6NTZwPd — clapp3r mhek (@h0esom3) October 23, 2021

I hope they make a Part 2 — Aakash Jhaveri🧑🏻‍💻ΛJ (@jhaverinator) October 23, 2021

People who have servants in such young ages they tend to think of themselves as superior to working class and it is their parents responsibility to make sure they are taught humility, if i have son like that he is gonna get heavy scolding by me for sure, https://t.co/QPzNx2JXDW — Idk (@Office1998_) October 23, 2021

It was the yaaa yaaa for me. https://t.co/3C1036mNZ5 — travis' organs (@whocaresbutok) October 23, 2021

that one guy saying "bitch" after every sentence lmaooo💀💀💀 https://t.co/5V2zxSHx1X — mahi // i never existed (@mayaveeee) October 23, 2021

And then people wonder how movies like Student of the year get made. Bro this is them in real life https://t.co/So25Qe5mIh — Perez Out (@PerezDimison) October 23, 2021

Despite of the fact that Siddharth's father makes too much of money but he failed to buy him common sense https://t.co/g8RCpBvb2f — Ayush (@ayush04sinha) October 23, 2021

holy shit man, I'd love to test his jaw. Facking sobo loser. https://t.co/Mct1tosh3x — p (@_ML26_) October 23, 2021

Lmao, when avg online edgy boi replicates it in real life

It's just cringe https://t.co/XwCB4LAPkc — shottam_babu (@shottam_here) October 23, 2021

sobo kids converse like 3rd graders lmfao https://t.co/H15ZOzDHNz — clit bait (@texturedtiddies) October 23, 2021

DO ALL MUMBAI PEOPLE REALLY TALK LIKE THIS PLSSSS https://t.co/4k7Y8GW2UO — alex turner’s love letter to alexa chung (@stfumras) October 23, 2021

what in the gora pakora is this🙄 https://t.co/7Ead4F5bM0 — sazzhoLe (@shaleenbyee) October 23, 2021

That guy who switched to Hindi midway was ready to open fire https://t.co/WhNHQryVeX — Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) October 22, 2021

man. She's not being paid enough to deal with this shit https://t.co/o4MNxLzCLA — sugar suga (@pjmlovegalore) October 23, 2021

This is lowkey sad but also a little funny. Not to Vinayak, I am sure. Anyhow, do people born after 2000 really talk like this?