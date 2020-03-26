As we all stay at home and crib about the endless restrictions, some people have used it to their advantage. We may be under lock down but their creative juices certainly aren't.

Here are a few examples of how quarantine is bringing the creative best in people!

Believe me, you listen to this once and you can't get it out of your head. This song has taken the Tik Tok world by storm as everyone is recreating and sharing their versions of what boredom is doing to them. Even Disha Paatni and Tiger Shroff's sister seem to be having a lot of fun with this. If you're too bored at the moment, you may consider giving this a go!

How can we forget the Twitterattis and Whatsappers who are taking every single opportunity to bring us creative, entertaining and witty content so we can laugh these tough times out.

When you pull out your hand sanitizer in front of your friends pic.twitter.com/PJLLleB40s — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) March 11, 2020

remember to wash your hands xox pic.twitter.com/YB7GH6zPtW — Chris (Simpsons artist) (@getbentsaggy) March 4, 2020

working from home for 1 day because you feel like it

vs

working from home for weeks because you have to pic.twitter.com/gIpiMcPHHr — salaryman (@bobby) March 10, 2020

me after 3 days of working from home due to the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KviicMcJQZ — john (@Scarlet4UrMa) March 12, 2020

The CDC said the best way to avoid getting the coronavirus is not to touch your face ....



... how do you like my cone head? 🤔🤣🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/4udJCyQMmj — Villi Wilson❌ (@Conservative_VW) March 6, 2020

In times of #Corona, when you're away from social media for few days: pic.twitter.com/u4LEiuEqLJ — Tanzeel Khan تنذیل خان (@iamtanzeelkhan) March 26, 2020

And of course, we can't leave out the previous memes!

People are starting to bring out their cooking skills, musicians are performing virtually for their audiences and artists continue to create art. This may be a good time for you to start a new hobby or explore something different because you're going to have plenty of time at hand!