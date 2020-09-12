You think you are a good observer? Not sure? Lets put your observational skills to test and find out.
Here's a simple, yet interesting challenge for you that was posted on Twitter by the CIA.
So, put on your detective hat and spot 10 differences in this photo given below.
#TuesdayTrivia #DiscovertheCIA— CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020
Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz
Okay, here's a clue. The picture on the top has a bunch of flowers that are yellow in colour on the extreme right but, the picture below has a bunch of flowers that are red in colour.
Go ahead. It's your turn now.
You might think 'this is so easy' but, trust me, after spotting 8 differences, finding the last two will take patience and some really good observational skills. And, the internet agrees too.
dam, stuck on 9— Tesla Polls (@PollsTesla) September 8, 2020
Could only spot 9.— Gavin Rodrigues (@monkeyspaint) September 11, 2020
I found nine differences in the photo itself, but the photo is also cropped differently, so maybe that's 10?— Bull (@nothedice) September 9, 2020
I found 7..hmmmm🤔 https://t.co/1U4LmV3xE6— JamilahMerrick (@MerrickJamilah) September 11, 2020
While some found less than 10 differences, others spotted more than 10. How? I have no clue. But, apparently, there are chances that one would spot more than 10 differences.
And, for those who've successfully managed to do that the CIA says they've practiced good tradecraft.
There's 11...— ben k (@Benshooter) September 8, 2020
I got 12 👀 https://t.co/q6XLwzzVdJ— Chloé (@iamnotchloee) September 10, 2020
I found 11 difference lol n ı accp. Ur job offer welcomeeee https://t.co/0T2nsF5pJm— M.A.S (@masthenotany) September 9, 2020
Of course, there were those who got all 10 right.
I found 10 https://t.co/MQYJHH8OvT— TJ La Rose (@TJLaRose2) September 9, 2020
I did it! https://t.co/VDMj0qitBh— Aurelio Cruz (@DracoCruz) September 12, 2020
Too easy... https://t.co/UXtY53dN6C— 🐱 Me dicen Ron y #Apruebo !!! (@Kano49116008) September 10, 2020
Also, please be true to yourself, I am sure you'll want to scroll down the comments section on Twitter and see other peoples answers but, that's not cool, okay? No cheating!
Please feel free to flood our comments section with your answers. We're waiting!