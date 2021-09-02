I can't be the only one who's compelled to solve '99% people gave the wrong answer' puzzles on WhatsApp family groups as if falling in that 1% is gonna get me a degree. But hey, someone explain this to my mom!

I'd rather invest more time on the last pages of a tabloid, something that has enticed me since school days.

This brings me to the digital reincarnation of these can-you-guess-it games that somehow still manage to make people stop and break their heads BUT not leave without answering.

This man on Twitter has shared a picture challenging people to 'spot the snake', wait no... you can't point out on your friends..

In case you want to test your eyesight, try finding the snake in this pic. pic.twitter.com/jlgRsaD6Lc — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 1, 2021

The struggle is real.

In the centre, one only has to differentiate between the patterns — Harsh (@harshsanjayshah) September 2, 2021

Is it on the bottom left or am I seeing too much 😂 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) September 1, 2021

Dead centre, left to the green leaf. Perfect camouflage. — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 1, 2021

Some tried hard to figure out..

Have i spotted it correctly? pic.twitter.com/5ohsvR7HpT — Rahul Singh (@rahulx123) September 1, 2021

Some are self-declared winners..

I found it correctly pic.twitter.com/Kb5qWwaefE — Hritik Kothari (@kothari_hritik) September 1, 2021

Glad you did that as I didn’t have a hope. Now I can’t un-see it of course! — Megs (@Megs18585892) September 1, 2021

Worth the pain, isn't it?

Aankhe drd kra di isne !! pic.twitter.com/QGSSE7EZ7P — Neelesh Mishra🇮🇳 (@neeleshmishraa) September 1, 2021

Some are dropping truth bombs..

that proves how I'll never survive the wild. smh. — Neha Singh (@not_neha_singh) September 1, 2021

😬

now i know my eye-sight is as messed up as my judgement, while spotting snakes (in the picture AND life!) — Rhicha Vyas ♏️ (@RhichaVyas) September 1, 2021

In case you want to test your eyesight, try finding the snake in this pic.



Me: Goes Straight to the comments.. pic.twitter.com/hHlvdsgZBo — Moises (@Moises32244924) September 1, 2021

While some don't play the game but make the rules.

In case you really want to test your eye sight, you can visit to your nearest ophthalmologist. Just sayin'.