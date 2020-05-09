Since we are all on in lockdown and can't go to the barbershops anymore, the beards have gone a bit out of hand. However, since we aren't going out anytime soon, so we all have, at some point, experimented with our facial hair and that has given us some shitty results.

But however bad you think your facial hair looked, it can't beat this guy's beard!

The man in the picture is Steve Underwood, the former President of Tennessee Titans. Now his picture was tweeted out a few times, given his unusual facial hair but it has since gone viral.

Incredible facial hair situation here pic.twitter.com/PYhgdlS3BM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 8, 2020

And Twitter responded the only way it could!

He's protesting the closure of barber shops. — TragicPenName (@TragicPenName) May 8, 2020

How does he eat spaghetti?? — Louise Kimmich (@KimmichLouise) May 9, 2020

Does he have to comb it to the side to eat? — RuPaul Ryan (@itsrupaulryan) May 8, 2020

If started as a bet. It's now N95 — Chris Woods (@christopherw) May 8, 2020

I have so many questions right now!