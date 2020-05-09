Since we are all on in lockdown and can't go to the barbershops anymore, the beards have gone a bit out of hand. However, since we aren't going out anytime soon, so we all have, at some point, experimented with our facial hair and that has given us some shitty results. 

But however bad you think your facial hair looked, it can't beat this guy's beard!

Source: Twitter

The man in the picture is Steve Underwood, the former President of Tennessee Titans. Now his picture was tweeted out a few times, given his unusual facial hair but it has since gone viral. 

And Twitter responded the only way it could!

I have so many questions right now!