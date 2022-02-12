Valentines Day is a magical expression of your love, your commitment, your companionship, your mutual bond of trust and more. Regardless of your relationship dynamic, it's a fun day spent with the person you adore, doing the things you enjoy. But in India, Valentines Day can take a grim turn. From protests to violence, the country continues to grapple with the idea of positive sexuality and bursts of intimacy.

// The fact that Valentines day seems like a huge problem in India is wild, looking into it I can’t tell if it’s still as big of an issue as it was abt 7-ish?? Years ago? — ⋆Ganji Gupta⋆ (@Brcakout) February 9, 2022

The internet reveals the hardest part about celebrating Valentines Day in India:

1. Your parents won't exactly support it. In fact, they may just start finding you rishtas instead.

Indian parents have a hard time accepting that their children are sexual beings with thoughts, feelings and desires. That is of course, until you're married to a stranger, ideally of their choice.

2. Self-appointed guardians of tradition might beat you up

Indian religious groups parade around the country citing violence in exchange for distinguishing "western influence" on our mighty nation. It's funny how romance is foreign, but apparently, brutality is considered Indian.

Valentines Day in India, the only time & place in the world where Sis’ gotta watch out for the Orange Flags instead of the Red ones.🚩 Coz Parampara . Pratishtha . Anushasan bro. 🤘🏾#OrangeIsTheNewRed #ValentinesDay — Rohit Nair (@rohit87n) February 11, 2022

Roses are not Indian, so Sanskari people should stick to only Indian flowers on Valentine's. Wait, Valentine's is not Indian, nor are cell phones, internet, social media, and most things modern. — Sukant Khurana, Ph.D. (@Sukant_Khurana) February 12, 2022

You won't believe but there's actually a cult group in India that sets out on roads on valentines day and makes sure all couples doing cheesy things or public display of affection, go home! — Drashti Wani (@Drashtiwani) February 7, 2022

Me: ladki mil gayi...



Friend: aur ladka



Me: wo udhar bhaaga...pakad saale ko #JaiBajrangdal — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) February 9, 2018

Sach mein. One search for chocolate and the ads keep on flowing to sell everything related to valentines day, including orange scarfs (used by Bajrang Dal on V Day) — Rajarshi 🥓🍱🍜 (@the_Bong_one) February 9, 2022

3. According to some Indians, Valentines Day is an excuse to push toxic ideology

Godman Asaram Bapu demands February 14th be legally changed to "Parents Worship Day." Why? In an interview, Bapu revealed: "the idea is to give the youth an alternative to western culture, which is eating into our values, " Ironically, the Saint is currently serving life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.





At Delhi University the male students belonging to the Anga Wing of boy's hostel in St. Stephen’s take theAngha oath on the night of Valentine’s Day to promote misogyny and male equality. No really, this is what the oath states





"We the people of ANGA, have solemnly resolved to constitute ANGA into a Paramount Egalitarian Fellowship and to secure to all its members Justice – Social, Sexual and Sentimental Liberty – to philander exclusively with men Equality – of status and opportunity and to promote among them all misogyny assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity of ANGA Hail ANGA!"











4. The quest for a Valentine

...and the biggest hurdle to overcome, is securing a Valentine in the first place.

Friend : Valentine's Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai?



Me : Umeed ke saath — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017

Friend : Valentine's day pe kahan ja rahi ?



Me: Bhaad me. — shreyasi.s (@NautankiNinja) February 14, 2017

When dad asks "What's your plan for Valentine's Day?" pic.twitter.com/S36rJ66OpZ — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 13, 2017

Last minute festival shopping pic.twitter.com/M482osWqGG — dorku (@Dorkstar) February 14, 2018

This Valentine's day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It's mandatory. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 14, 2018

The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014

For a better understanding of Valentine's Day in India, please refer to this tweet: