Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, recently infamous for crying foul about AAP winning the Delhi Assembly elections will be giving the opening address at the WION Global Summit 2020 in UAE about the 'challenges faced by media who want to bring authentic news'.

Now, he's allowed to do whatever he pleases, but come on. Even he's got to know that's funny. Anyhow, we imagined what it would be like if other famous people in India followed his footsteps and did something similar.

Irony is one immortal bastard, isn't it?