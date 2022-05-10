A Twitter user tried calling out Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn for their gutka ad citing how they are leading India to cancer. But he mistakenly tagged Suniel Shetty instead of Ajay Devgn.

Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way.

Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids. https://t.co/cYtM7mj6E7 — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

This is how Suniel Shetty responded

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

The user turned out to be Suniel Shetty's fan and realising his mistake he apologised to Suniel Shetty saying, "Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn) As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag 😝"

Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love.

It should be (@ajaydevgn)

As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag 😝 — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

This is Twitter's take on the whole fiasco

Extremely gracious in acknowledgment of mistake … well done … we all make mistakes … and fantastic humorous retort from @SunielVShetty … — Samik Mukhopadhyay (@samik75) May 10, 2022

Kyu fame k liye Anna ko pareshan Kia ...

To be honest the only reason you are not liking it is bcoz they are getting paid in crores,



The day they will offer you even you will do it.. — letsfixthisnow (@Rebelrathod7) May 9, 2022

Chasma adjust kiye ya badal diye bhai? — AKSHYayyyy (´ε｀) (@AlluAkshay6) May 9, 2022

Aise fan bhi hona hanikarak h re deva 🤦‍♂️ — Mrityunjay (@Hunter3Shadow) May 9, 2022

