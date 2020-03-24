While memes have become the language of love, 'life hacks' have redefined the way we live. And even in today's times during the COVID-19 outbreak, people have come up with life hacks to help us get through this.

Here are some super creative ways in which people are dealing with the outbreak.

1. Workstation upgrade!

Corona WFH life hack for today: an ironing board works pretty well as a stand-up desk! (p.s. wash your hands😉) pic.twitter.com/8K0xMK8UYK — Karen Boudreau (@kaboudr01) March 12, 2020

2. "Dekho, magar door se..."

3. Pure genius!

So in ten minutes the evil genius who is one of our GP anaesthetists (with a PhD in diaphragmatic mechanics) increased our rural hospitals ventilator capacity from one to nine!!! pic.twitter.com/yNmuCCDbWd — alan drummond (@alandrummond2) March 17, 2020

4. My mom would do this.

5. What else will you use your drone for?

6. How dare this outbreak threaten their kitty parties?

7. About time.

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.



1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.



Hoarding stopped!#COVID19 #coronavirus #Hoarding pic.twitter.com/qaJb7UZwLr — 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 🕯️ 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇩🇪🇸🇬 (@_schuermann) March 15, 2020

8. Throwback: Music and chairs.

9. Still doesn't give you a reason to hoard toilet paper, though.

10. Wow, but stay at home!

Take tips people! All in all, wash your hands, stay and home, and stay safe.