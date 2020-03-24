While memes have become the language of love, 'life hacks' have redefined the way we live. And even in today's times during the COVID-19 outbreak, people have come up with life hacks to help us get through this.

Here are some super creative ways in which people are dealing with the outbreak. 

1. Workstation upgrade! 

2. "Dekho, magar door se..."

Art Museum - closed due to virus outbreak - rearranged exhibition so it it can be seen from outside - day or night. Salo, Finland from r/europe

3. Pure genius! 

4. My mom would do this. 

Keep the kids busy while at home. from r/pics

5. What else will you use your drone for?

Taking social distancing to new levels from r/dubai

6. How dare this outbreak threaten their kitty parties?

Playing Bingo with social distancing from r/pics

7. About time.

8. Throwback: Music and chairs.

The waiting room at my doctors office today. from r/mildlyinteresting

9. Still doesn't give you a reason to hoard toilet paper, though. 

How to avoid germs and reuse all of those extra toilet paper rolls from r/lifehacks

10. Wow, but stay at home! 

Train Lifehack from r/lifehacks

Take tips people! All in all, wash your hands, stay and home, and stay safe. 