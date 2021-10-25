For the first time ever, Pakistan won a World Cup match against India. Breaking the streak of so many years, Pakistanis are busy celebrating the victory.
Back in the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan lost against Australia and a meme of a disappointed Pakistani cricket fan went viral.
This is Sarim Akhtar, the man who went viral and has attracted multiple memes over the years.
Two years later, things changed for him as Pakistan finally beat India. The iconic meme of a disappointed Pakistan fan is back now and this time with a wide smile on his face.
Sarim Akhtar took to Twitter and made a comeback with this smiling picture. Everyone is loving it and it's already going viral.
Awesome 🤩🇵🇰🏏🏆 pic.twitter.com/WLCaRooSLC— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) October 24, 2021
October 24, 2021
Haha... he finally has a smile on his face. : ) https://t.co/sFrwUDMKJI— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) October 24, 2021
Wholesome 😄 https://t.co/pjsPeofLvA— Mustafa Bhadsorawala (@mustafab95) October 24, 2021
Khush ho jaao chicha ab 🥰🥰— Digvijay rana (@BarkotRana) October 24, 2021
Huge congratulations 🥳🥳 https://t.co/fyljM5XFOZ
Man's happy 😄 https://t.co/1espj2DHgz— Natarajan Somasundaram (@luckynatarajan8) October 24, 2021
how the turntables https://t.co/oju0AcMtuc— Aayushi Banafar (@aayushibanafar) October 24, 2021
He's turned the frown upside down! 😄— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 24, 2021
(📸: @msarimakhtar) #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DXt1T2s8sR
How it started How is it going @msarimakhtar #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/PFkI4IMMEt— Shah Nawaz (@Shahnawazgrewal) October 24, 2021
No longer the #UpsetFan and we're here for it! 😁#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @msarimakhtar pic.twitter.com/AF3konR8HL— SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) October 24, 2021
looking cute uncle ji— van🏹 (@vanshikahuhh) October 25, 2021
Congrats Sarim sir! our turn to recreate your meme 🙋— Shrivatsa Bhat (@vatsabhat) October 24, 2021
10 rupee ki pepsi sarim bhai ki smile sexy 🔥😋— ѕнιναм (@xshivam1) October 24, 2021
Congratulations from India.— जिव (@TheWalrusonLSD) October 24, 2021
A fitting 10 wicket victory
how it started how its going https://t.co/sXhbkWCNPz pic.twitter.com/e4JsuUSxeu— SHRUS (@shrusssssss) October 24, 2021
What a comeback!