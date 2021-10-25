For the first time ever, Pakistan won a World Cup match against India. Breaking the streak of so many years, Pakistanis are busy celebrating the victory.

Back in the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan lost against Australia and a meme of a disappointed Pakistani cricket fan went viral.

This is Sarim Akhtar, the man who went viral and has attracted multiple memes over the years.

Two years later, things changed for him as Pakistan finally beat India. The iconic meme of a disappointed Pakistan fan is back now and this time with a wide smile on his face.

Sarim Akhtar took to Twitter and made a comeback with this smiling picture. Everyone is loving it and it's already going viral.

Haha... he finally has a smile on his face. : ) https://t.co/sFrwUDMKJI — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) October 24, 2021

Khush ho jaao chicha ab 🥰🥰

Huge congratulations 🥳🥳 https://t.co/fyljM5XFOZ — Digvijay rana (@BarkotRana) October 24, 2021

how the turntables https://t.co/oju0AcMtuc — Aayushi Banafar (@aayushibanafar) October 24, 2021

looking cute uncle ji — van🏹 (@vanshikahuhh) October 25, 2021

Congrats Sarim sir! our turn to recreate your meme 🙋 — Shrivatsa Bhat (@vatsabhat) October 24, 2021

Finally inner peace for him — ᴍᴜꜱᴋᴀɴ (@_mussskan_) October 24, 2021

10 rupee ki pepsi sarim bhai ki smile sexy 🔥😋 — ѕнιναм (@xshivam1) October 24, 2021

Congratulations from India.

A fitting 10 wicket victory — जिव (@TheWalrusonLSD) October 24, 2021

What a comeback!

