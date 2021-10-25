For the first time ever, Pakistan won a World Cup match against India. Breaking the streak of so many years, Pakistanis are busy celebrating the victory.

Back in the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan lost against Australia and a meme of a disappointed Pakistani cricket fan went viral. 

This is Sarim Akhtar, the man who went viral and has attracted multiple memes over the years. 

disappointed pakistani fan

Two years later, things changed for him as Pakistan finally beat India. The iconic meme of a disappointed Pakistan fan is back now and this time with a wide smile on his face.  

Sarim Akhtar took to Twitter and made a comeback with this smiling picture. Everyone is loving it and it's already going viral. 

 What a comeback!