It is India Vs Pakistan at the World T20 right now and yet for some reason, 'Mutual Funds' is trending on Twitter.

It turns out people don't really like it when they watch the same ad over and over for hours in between tense matches. Who would have thought? Not the mutual funds' guys who came up with the idea. Well, Twitter's got some words, as unparliamentary as they may be.

The day we all have been waiting for since years is finally here! Finally we get to watch 150 crypto/betting/mutual funds ads over a 4 hour period. (And some #INDvPAK in between the ads.) #T20WorldCup — Vrigu Mohanty (@vrigu) October 24, 2021

Mutual funds and Rishabh Pant's batting are subject to market risks — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) October 24, 2021

Why so many mutual funds ads? And all ads in Hindi🤦🏾‍♀️#INDvPAK — #ஜானு (@Janu_Bhaskar_) October 24, 2021

Hate to see Rohit Sharma getting out on a duck and then come on screen the next minute to say Mutual funds sahi hai 🙄#INDvPAK — Prajwal (@praju_acharya) October 24, 2021

FUCK MUTUAL FUNDS MAN. NHI LENA HAI BSDK — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 24, 2021

Pakistan ke pehle mene TV fodd dena hai Mutual funds and crypto ke ad dekh dekh kar. — Rahul Deshpande (@rahuldeshpande2) October 24, 2021

Every Ad - Crypto,mutual funds, phone pe, post pe, abbey!!! pic.twitter.com/gqd8jFcv0e — Riddhi Kapoor (@kapoor_riddhi) October 24, 2021

these mutual funds ads are so annoying — yashica ♡ (@lolyashika) October 24, 2021

After watching the first 6 overs of #INDvPAK Only thing I learned is

.

.

Mutual funds are subject to market risks. Please invest carefully ✌️#advertisement #ind #indiaVsPakistan #toomuchads #hotstar — Sanket Singh 👨🏻‍💻 🚀 (@isanketsingh) October 24, 2021

I mean, those ads are a bit on the nose!