India Vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 might have sounded like a cracker of a game this morning but the performance of the Indian batting lineup seems to have cleansed us of those thoughts. Twitter too seems unusually quiet, except for the times people are logging into make jokes about our misery.
"God is with Indian team today."— greaser (@salingerous) October 31, 2021
God: pic.twitter.com/RbIGawYTpe
Hotstar viewing as the match progresses #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EUwIvU46hr— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 31, 2021
Indian cricket team during— Greeshma Shukla🏹🚜 (@GreeshmaShukla) October 31, 2021
IPL: World Cup: pic.twitter.com/JscrLNuawi
After seeing "Indian team" batting:#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/IxqkjkEtFc— Ayush (@ApDonaDona) October 31, 2021
Me right now as an Indian Fan after 55-4— Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) October 31, 2021
#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/r9T9GeuRyl
#INDvsNZ #BCCI #ICCT20WorldCup2021— Bobdeya dada😎 (@Bobdeya__dada) October 31, 2021
Indian Team to Newzealand Right Now - let's Catch Practice boys pic.twitter.com/ip5uai8uYM
#INDvsNZ— Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) October 31, 2021
Dhoni in dressing room : pic.twitter.com/zTnJufp7YV
#INDvsNZ— Lokesh Vyas (@Lokeshvyass) October 31, 2021
Only this all rounder can help to win this match . pic.twitter.com/DjK2wBdDeJ
#INDvsNZ— Palak bhatia (@palakwithpaneer) October 31, 2021
Every Indian watching the match in the stadium rn : pic.twitter.com/4gQflqc3Wg
Meanwhile the dew waiting for Indian bowlers #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/HdCGH2bTce— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 31, 2021
Switching to Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma... #INDvsNZ— abhinav shukla (@panditabhinav91) October 31, 2021
#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/QlpnjD14UD— Sohrab Ullah (@Sohrab__Ullah) October 31, 2021
me and my boys right now— ||संजय|| (@nightskies29) October 31, 2021
#INDvsNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/617vdPhJV2
Seems like India are still trying to win the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand. #INDvsNZ— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 31, 2021
If India wins today, I'm gonna propose my crush #INDvsNZ— Rahul🇮🇳 (@irahulchoudhury) October 31, 2021
#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ Indian cricket fans searching for boundaries today pic.twitter.com/2YWtyyDgQx— Jagadeesh (@ursyjk) October 31, 2021
Indian batting order tonight -#IndiaVsNewZealand #WorldCupT20 pic.twitter.com/GMD1JPQyw8— gaurav (@Gaurav52108704) October 31, 2021
1st pic Indians in ipl— Amogh Porwal (@imamogh4) October 31, 2021
2nd pic Indians in world cup #IndiaVsNewZealand #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/5Vn7Mpu6hZ
That's two Sundays in a row that have royally sucked.