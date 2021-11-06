Ravindra Jadeja's 3 wickets ensured that India wrapped up the Scotland game quick enough to surpass New Zealand and Afghanistan in the NRR. But Jadeja was not only at his best on the field, but he was also in a whole different zone at the press conference!

Source: Scroll

When asked by a journalist what the Indian team would do if Afghanistan couldn't defeat New Zealand, the Indian all rounder just told him, "we'll just pack our bags and leave. What else?"

Twitter has since been hailing Sir Jadeja!

Ravindra Jadeja trims his nose hair with a sword. He doesn't have time for your stupid questions. 