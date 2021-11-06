Ravindra Jadeja's 3 wickets ensured that India wrapped up the Scotland game quick enough to surpass New Zealand and Afghanistan in the NRR. But Jadeja was not only at his best on the field, but he was also in a whole different zone at the press conference!
When asked by a journalist what the Indian team would do if Afghanistan couldn't defeat New Zealand, the Indian all rounder just told him, "we'll just pack our bags and leave. What else?"
.@imjadeja timing at its best 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/yw1ftYSthM— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) November 5, 2021
Twitter has since been hailing Sir Jadeja!
@imjadeja On Fire In Press Conference and Yesterday's Match https://t.co/IWaxeN4ll4— Sujal Verma (@SujalVe70775457) November 6, 2021
Jaddu yrr, itna straight forward reply bhi nhi karna tha😭 https://t.co/uQdrvQ75Wn— Samaira (@KaranMyBoo) November 6, 2021
Jadeja being Rohit Sharma— Sipra Rout (@SipraRout8) November 6, 2021
Sethi baat No bakwas 😂😂#AfgvsNZ https://t.co/Wrz8p5F83G
😎😎 jaddu op 😂🔥#INDvsSCO https://t.co/Qndqx8b4we— 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥🍿 (@DeepVaghela16) November 6, 2021
Not BB related but this is too funny to ignore XD #INDvsSCO https://t.co/HJa8L096kw— Mars 🚀✨ (@stillinsearch__) November 5, 2021
#INDvSCO #NZvAfg @imjadeja @ICC @BCCI #T20WorldCup21— Ambitious Aryan (@AryanAmbitious) November 5, 2021
Always rock whether it's on the field or outside https://t.co/nwaTaZJz0s
Ravindra Jadeja trims his nose hair with a sword. He doesn't have time for your stupid questions.