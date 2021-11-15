Former Australian opener Shane Watson got emotional after the Kangaroos defeated New Zealand to lift the ICC World T20 trophy for the very first time. Watson said that this mean meant a lot for Australian Cricket given what it had gone through in the last few years. 

Watson, of course, was being candid and honest. However, Desi Twitter had other ideas. Most of them were like, "Don't you guys have, like 6-7 ICC trophies?"

1983-2007 was a period of 25 years when we won one ICC trophy and we had to share it with Sri Lanka. Dard mehoos hua iss statement ka? 