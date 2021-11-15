Former Australian opener Shane Watson got emotional after the Kangaroos defeated New Zealand to lift the ICC World T20 trophy for the very first time. Watson said that this mean meant a lot for Australian Cricket given what it had gone through in the last few years.

Shane Watson is in tears, lots of tough times in recent times, this is emotional moment for all Australian fans and players. pic.twitter.com/8xSFZxmbOG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2021

Watson, of course, was being candid and honest. However, Desi Twitter had other ideas. Most of them were like, "Don't you guys have, like 6-7 ICC trophies?"

2 Saal se zada ka title gap aa jaye emotional ho jatey hai ye goray bc https://t.co/OuxsE6L1TJ — Just Ordinary Traveler (@JavedRamzan6) November 15, 2021

isse rona kehte hain? bhaee humse pocho rona depression anxiety yeh sab kya hota hai, pocho humse. is in tears. Chal bey. https://t.co/syyHn2Z0gW — Hayat 5/5 (@pakistanikiz) November 15, 2021

When a topper gets 99% instead of 100% https://t.co/J1iE3KXkid — Aisha Naeem (@AiishaNaeem) November 15, 2021

Idk why Australian players crying for worldcup. They have too many already.



NZ be like: pic.twitter.com/OJjPmiAJ8O — Satark 🕊️ (@Arya_satark) November 14, 2021

Emotional??

Bhai konsa 20 saal baad jheetay ho https://t.co/rTHAhGTQL1 — Reyan🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@ThisisReyan) November 15, 2021

Phir humay to Nas kaat leni chahye 12 saal ka gap agaya hai aur plus we’ve been through the toughest time. Dramay baaziyan karwalo bas in ghoron se https://t.co/CBkFiqf72u — J110 (@jawismm) November 15, 2021

Har doosra wc tou jeet rhy hote hain penchoo konsa tough times aya hai in pe? https://t.co/Er7JkxI2hb — Usman シ︎ (@Ukhattak01) November 14, 2021

bhenchod konsa emotional moment, inki trophy cabinet may is cup kay liye jaga nahi bachi hogi or humari zung kha kha kar chud gayi hain https://t.co/CAsqxhaVB0 — Jami (@outofrainbows) November 14, 2021

1983-2007 was a period of 25 years when we won one ICC trophy and we had to share it with Sri Lanka. Dard mehoos hua iss statement ka?