People these days are getting more innovative with the wedding invites and posters. Recently, someone posted a picture of a flex banner-cum-wedding invite spotted somewhere in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

The banner looks like an Instagram profile page.

wedding poster
Source: Reddit

The comments show that wedding flex banners are quite common in South Indian states.

This is something I used to see only when we traveled to Tamil Nadu. Now for the last few years, I've been seeing this trend here in Kerala too. - ____mynameis____I've seen these quite a lot in south India but rarely seen in North India. - greenmonkey48Weird flexes for marriages will never go out of fashion in Tamil Nadu lol. - psnarayanan93  

via GIPHY

While some netizens found the idea creative...

Impressively creative. - ashutosh_ray_That's so creative. - weirdthoughts247Creativity at its best. - da_eternal_

via GIPHY

... Others think it's a waste of money.

Useless ideas. - incognito2020s  I had seen this type of advertisement in South India only mostly in Tamil Nadu. Marriage is supposed to be personal affair and i don't understand the purpose of putting it into flex. - Running-cheetah

A few people also noticed the picture of a dog on the right side.

That dog in the poster be like. 1st comment. Love that Jake Mani the dog is included. - petty86The dog’s photo is the highlight. - Electronic-Sentence5

via GIPHY

What do you think about this flex banner?