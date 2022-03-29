“Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho... toh poori kainath use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”

Well, in this case, dreams turned into reality for Tamil Nadu based V Boobathi who ardently accumulated Re 1 coins for three whole years without skipping a beat so he could purchase his dream bike - a Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycle, which costs approximately Rs 2.6 lakh.

On March 26th, Boobathi accompanied by his friends pulled up to a showroom in Salem in a minivan loaded with gunny bags. The staff at first was reluctant to accept the bags overflowing with coins. However, in the end, Boobathi, his four friends and five of the staff members came together to count all the coins one by one, all so he could fulfill his lifelong dream. The calculation lasted over ten hours!

In an interview, Boobathi revealed: “I decided to save money I earned from my YouTube channel. When I inquired about the on-road cost of the bike, I got to know that it was priced at Rs 2.6 lakh, and I had the amount this time."

Talk about going the extra mile.