Nikhil Anand, who teaches science and maths on social media platforms, used a mathematical equation to calculate the ‘colour’ of a bear.

No, there’s no error in this statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Twitter

In the video, the teacher asked if a bear falls from a height of 10m in √2 sec, what would the color of the bear be. While it might sound like an impossible question to solve, the teacher had a logical answer to it.

mujhe laga he is joking but man literally solved this 😭 pic.twitter.com/LK0cVppszH — sh (@midnightmmry) March 3, 2023

He explained that the value of gravity calculated equals the gravitational force that occurs at the poles. Therefore, the bear must be a polar bear and the color of the bear would be white.

ADVERTISEMENT While some netizens were impressed with his skills, others couldn’t help but be glad that they had opted for commerce, back in their school.

Here’s what they had to say:

The beauty of Math and Physics >>>

He literally solved this and the answer is so logical and correct. https://t.co/kDG17hk6OY — Ayush (@18kingeditz) March 4, 2023

This Question itself is a peak depression for me! I hate math https://t.co/cq5bftReKe — 🎴愛 (@fintel23) March 4, 2023

Ye wo ques h jise solve karke 11th me har bande ko lagta tha ki iit nikal lega wo https://t.co/kGuVXIx2uW — Priyank Gaur (@PriyankGaur9) March 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Could be brown too but have to give it to the guy for creativity 😄 https://t.co/GoFeG9xa13 — Vishwastam Shukla (@vishwastam) March 4, 2023

What the actual fuck? Ngl this is damn impressive. — Swana Reddy (@111_malvikaa) March 3, 2023

Ma'am kabb se tuition aaun padhne? — Tentin Quarentino (@BrownGunday) March 3, 2023

Bhot kuch hai Jeevan me seekhne ko 😭aj usme se ek seekh lia — Khushee🪐 (@Khaa_ma_khaa) March 4, 2023

Now my question is what was the polar bear doing at a height of 10m?? — CRY974N3 (@AdityaHarbinger) March 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Isliye maine commerce liya tha — Djdjsjj (@Djdjsjj33813467) March 5, 2023

why does this actually make sense 💀 — m (@mahnaissante) March 3, 2023

Looks like we need to brush up on our knowledge!