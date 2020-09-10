Warning: This is a horror story. It will hurt you, very deeply, in your soul. Even if you are an alien being, borne out of the absolute lack of empathy, this will still hurt!

Siraphop Masukarat, an-18-year-year teenager was sitting on his toilet when he looked at his penis, which was in throbbing pain. Upon closer inspection, he found that it was in the jaws of a nasty python from down below.

Yeah, he got his pee-pee bitten by a snake while on a toilet.

According to 9GAG, he was rushed for medical help and the doctors gave him three stitches in the glans at the tip of the penis and treated the bite wound to kill any bacteria. So, that's good.

Meanwhile, Sirahop sincerely hopes that his penis can recover from the bite.

I was using the toilet but a few moments after I sat down, I suddenly felt pain in my penis. I looked down and saw there was a snake hanging in the toilet. Then there was blood everywhere. It was only a small snake but its bite was so strong. I hope that my penis can recover.

The snake was taken by animal handlers and released into the wild.