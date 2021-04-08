What according to you is the best part of a Cornetto? The ice cream? The crispy cone? Or the block of chocolate at the bottom?

If your answer is anything other than the chocolatey bottom part, something is seriously wrong with you. Just like this Twitter user who petitioned Cornetto to scrap the chocolate bit at the bottom.

petition for cornetto to remove the shitty block of chocolate at the bottom. who’s with me 💯 pic.twitter.com/wKvXqRsqqb — vic xo (@victoriiiiio) April 2, 2021

This chocolate bit has been the reason for every ice cream cone that I've ever had. How can it be bad?

It is so wholesome.

In fact, it is so popular that the ice cream company has launched Cornetto Tips - just the tip of the wafer cone filled with solid chocolate.

Nobody agreed to sign her petition. Instead people were angered.

petition to remove YOU! https://t.co/abjGjWEYVe — Raj Patel (@Rajio) April 8, 2021

I've decided cancelling people is kind of OK if they express opinions like this one https://t.co/vX6kDBhIa2 — Naomi Barton (@shutter_j) April 7, 2021

cornetto fandom is Heating Up!!

which is bad ofc cause it melts the ice-cream (: https://t.co/DM5WGcPbFu — rare baernwald forest pony (@reverse_centaur) April 7, 2021

Counter argument: they should mass produce just this part of the cone, make it a cereal https://t.co/DC4FCtBVCs — Newman, but less cold (@OldKidNewman) April 7, 2021

Eating this block is like I'm being rewarded for finishing the ice cream https://t.co/vdIT3rbe3H — horse (JAEGERIST) (@fatglubbs) April 7, 2021

Even my cat us judging you pic.twitter.com/arltKhueFv — Dreadful E (@HoboCEOE) April 3, 2021

How dare you, not only this is a delicious award when you finish your ice cream, but it also barricades any melted ice cream from dripping through the tip of the ice cream cone. This isn’t just for the excitement at the end, but literally common sense https://t.co/Ren8fPye8I — lucky ★ (@CAPSULIEO) April 7, 2021

How do I report this for hate speech? https://t.co/5V6qscQmr8 — michelle pfizer (@libraluv1003) April 6, 2021

petition to remove this person's human license https://t.co/2f9gdGSsvM — Punished Bearzmin (@angrybearmin) April 4, 2021

Absolutely fucking no one is with u https://t.co/ZdQR5f6qyg — Claudia (@claudiaj4y) April 5, 2021

Get rid of the best part??? Bye ✋🏽 https://t.co/RFSahmwu65 — .ramon. (@rrodriquezIII) April 6, 2021

What's wrong with people? Stop playing with the bestest things of our lives.