What according to you is the best part of a Cornetto? The ice cream? The crispy cone? Or the block of chocolate at the bottom?

If your answer is anything other than the chocolatey bottom part, something is seriously wrong with you. Just like this Twitter user who petitioned Cornetto to scrap the chocolate bit at the bottom.

This chocolate bit has been the reason for every ice cream cone that I've ever had. How can it be bad?

Source: Reddit

It is so wholesome.

Source: ifunny

In fact, it is so popular that the ice cream company has launched Cornetto Tips - just the tip of the wafer cone filled with solid chocolate.

Nobody agreed to sign her petition. Instead people were angered.

What's wrong with people? Stop playing with the bestest things of our lives.