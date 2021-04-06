I like watching Bollywood movies for entertainment. I love watching bad Bollywood films for content. But what I love even more is ruining them for lols.  

My apologies in advance. 

1. Kabir Singh

Pretty much Devdas, with new and improved aggression, medical malpractice and toxic masculinity. You can watch with your eyes closed though, because the music is great.

2. War

Watching War is a confusing experience with Hrithik and Tiger looking exactly like each other.

3. Saawariya

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie launched three stars: Sonam, Ranbir and Ranbir's butt. The rest of the movie was basically 50 shades of blue.

4. Good Newws

I wonder why the movie isn't called Bad Newws though.

5. Student of the Year 2

I love SOTY 2 because it has everything from nepotism to Tiger's 18-pack-abs to amazing dialogues like "loser, loser, loser, duffer." Yeah, it's like Archie comics, but more comical.

6. Vicky Donor

Vicky is basically every sperm bank's wet dream. Kudos to the unusual storyline and the non crass treatment. 

7. Race 3

Race 3 has so many twists and turns, it'll give you a backache. But that's your business, none of their business. 

8. Raanjhanaa

Look who's stalking. 

9. Tamasha

The first half is a tourism campaign for Corsica and the second half is a heart wrenching narrative of shedding societal expectations to emerge as your true glorious self. Must watch for all arts-has-no-scope-science-karo type parents and relatives. 

10. 3 Idiots

A detailed handbook of the great Indian education system with some dosti and love feels. Also, dudes in their 40s tryna be college kids.

11. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Adventure time with Bunny. The movie is all about Bunny's friends, Bunny's trips, Bunny's dad, Bunny's ambitions, Bunny's career, Bunny's dilemma, Bunny's love life and Bunny. 

12. Aashiqui 2

Why is everyone crying all the time? Song. Why is everyone crying all the time? Song. Why is...

13. Om Shanti Om

This movie has two concepts that are so fresh, we haven't seen them in any movie ever: poonar janam and humshakal. Double yay! Also, let's not forget SRK got 6-pack-abs so that he could wear a construction helmet and do dard-e-disco. Respect.

14. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Just look at the meme below. That's basically it. So now you can skip the movie and move on with your life. 

15. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Pawri hori hai. Freak accident. Shaadi hori hai. 

The end.

16. Andhadhun

Conniving, manipulative and deliciously twisted, Tabu as Simi is one of the most unforgettable villains you'll come across.

17. Zero

Nothing to explain here. Nothing to see here.

Any more movies you want us to ruin for you? 