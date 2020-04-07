Everyone knows that one just can't keep a Bengali away from sweets. But in the name of innovative sweets, a shop in Kolkata has reached new heights.

A Kolkata sweets shop has gone viral for selling Bengal's favourite sweet, sandesh shaped like the novel coronavirus.

Some name their new born babies as corona and covid.... some make corona sweets 🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/HWz4WX16Lh — Bhattacharya P ✨ (@preetibhatta1) April 6, 2020

Not just sandesh, the shop has also designed cakes and cupcakes with exquisitely detailed icing and flourish to resemble the virus that has taken over the world.

#WestBengal has allowed Sweet Shops to open for a few hours every day..



A shop #HindustanSweets in #Kolkata has come up with #CoronaVirus modeled Sandesh & Cupcakes..



Offered free to customers along with a Pamphlet..



"We will digest Coronoavirus! We will defeat Coronavirus!" pic.twitter.com/wCnXVPzUXY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 7, 2020

While this might seem a little unusual at a time like this, Twitter wasn't amused.

They will do anything to sell things on any name.

The West Bengal government had announced that sweet shops can remain open for four hours every day amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown due to concern over wastage of milk and jobless staff.