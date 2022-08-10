If you are a fan of podcasts, you know how painful those Spotify ads can be. But if you are not, then this story is for you. Keeping up with the game of toxic positivity or making trivial things look profound, we all have come across podcasts on Instagram that is anything but motivational. I mean, the scripts and examples they come up with would depress our souls more.

In this viral video, we see two guys hilariously making fun of how every podcaster makes the dumbest thing sound profound. It's dead accurate!

Following that, he adds how because of societal pressure we humans tend to evaporate like boiling water.



You can watch this awesome clip here:

I’m in tears 😭😭😭 wait for the punchline pic.twitter.com/yNkis3ILe5 — Usman (@uaminhas) August 8, 2022

Twittizens are impressed with this clip and are having a chuckle some time watching it.



I am too shocked after knowing these facts.. 😱😱 https://t.co/qmSsdcZzv8 — Dr. Sudhir Shukla (@sud373) August 10, 2022

😂🤣. I'm nearing the point of evaporation ✈️🇨🇦 https://t.co/caDWXQqhQg — Hina Khan (@cesthinakhan) August 9, 2022

Such intellects deserve to be in parliament https://t.co/ICxcBIEjkw — shubham yadav (@whynot_aStro) August 9, 2022

When a person bears so much pressure in this society he reaches the boiling point and flies to other countries... Reality https://t.co/YPWXHg8cmr — Jhaman Das (@Rahwani_Jhaman) August 9, 2022

Why did 'ankhain band karke sona' was so shocking for him????😭😭😭 https://t.co/cH7vPNlNre — FM.⁷ (@xfatimaaax) August 8, 2022

This ironic comedy should be appreciated more. Awesome https://t.co/qSiR1HqA5g — Jazib Hassan (@HassanJazib) August 9, 2022

How to stop laughing at this https://t.co/H1g1K1dUMI — Mubeen Ellahi (@dheetinsaan) August 9, 2022

So deep. Specially the last part :') https://t.co/KKLKWQf4YZ — اسد احسان (@asadihsan) August 9, 2022

us moment bro us 😭 https://t.co/tAzzkNPE5E — Mahnoor (@Mahnoorpervaiz0) August 9, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 really trying too hard to sound deep https://t.co/G6SKQpHCTO — 15 / 20 (@shehzadkazmi) August 9, 2022

My goodness 😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/sNAqbtoCO8 — Abdul Rahman AR7 (@AR7Says) August 9, 2022

While we struggle to find a deeper meaning in our lives, this viral video has hilariously simplified things for us. Now that's how you find Khushi in dard.



Read more: This Comedian Hilariously Explains Why Elon Musk's Self Driving Tesla Won't Work In India.