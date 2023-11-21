If we look closely, fufajis are a genre. They come with a template – of things to say and do. These templates can be customized according to different families, but the essence remains the same. It’s almost wholesome to think that someone is so grounded in their personality, that there is never a scope for change. Another thing that’s common about them is their ability to make things awkward for the people around them. It’s just very fufaji of them.

And here are some common traits that do just that:

1. They shake hands, they don’t hug because hugging is too much emotion.

2. When they HAVE to hug under peer pressure, they just take your head and hold it like a basketball.

3. Every time there’s an opportunity at an event, they gather all the young people to impart ‘wisdom’. Because God knows they have a lot to say.

4. Posing for a photo with someone else also means shaking hands. Assume that all social situations are about shaking hands.

5. You’ll always see them get awkward around a kid, because they never really raise one. That’s for the wives to do.

6. Technology is not one of their strong suit.

7. Wanderlust is their jam, and so is posing with the mountains.

8. You can find them at chaat counters at weddings.

9. If not there, they’re usually hanging out with other fufajis.

10. Their pats are hurtful, literally. So, keep an ice-pack handy when you meet them.

If you spot one, turn away. Or better, RUN.