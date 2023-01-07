Our society is weird, it believes in things it shouldn’t and questions everything else that makes sense. Of course, that leaves space for a lot of literal and figurative scams. But our lack of confrontation manages to keep them alive. It’s like we live in denial.

And these Redditors have proof:

1. “The 28 day months invented by telecom companies. Instead of 12, we have to recharge for 13 months in a year.”

combinhair

2. “Employment bond – pay the company if you quit within 2 years.”

SpicySummerChild

3. “College kar le uske baad tu apni marzi ka maalik hai.”

Letsmathsdebate69

4. “IIT coaching centres.”

mom-jeans-ftw

5. “Security deposit while renting a place.”

BigPea1311

6. “Adulting.”

crazytrojan11

7. “Arranged Marriage.”

porused

8. “Tere liye chand tod launga.”

FkUmAn1

9. “Pyramid schemes.”

Achikwarrior

10. “Green tea.”

Crimson_SS9321

11. “When parents say, “Koi hai toh bata de hum kuch nahi kahengey, we just want you to be happy”.”

Different-Reach585

12. “Maggi advertising that their noodles cook in 2 minutes or less.”

juicystar1908

Wow, that was a roller coaster.