Our society is weird, it believes in things it shouldn’t and questions everything else that makes sense. Of course, that leaves space for a lot of literal and figurative scams. But our lack of confrontation manages to keep them alive. It’s like we live in denial.
And these Redditors have proof:
1. “The 28 day months invented by telecom companies. Instead of 12, we have to recharge for 13 months in a year.”
2. “Employment bond – pay the company if you quit within 2 years.”
3. “College kar le uske baad tu apni marzi ka maalik hai.”
4. “IIT coaching centres.”
5. “Security deposit while renting a place.”
6. “Adulting.”
7. “Arranged Marriage.”
– porused
8. “Tere liye chand tod launga.”
– FkUmAn1
9. “Pyramid schemes.”
10. “Green tea.”
11. “When parents say, “Koi hai toh bata de hum kuch nahi kahengey, we just want you to be happy”.”
12. “Maggi advertising that their noodles cook in 2 minutes or less.”
Wow, that was a roller coaster.