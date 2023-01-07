Our society is weird, it believes in things it shouldn’t and questions everything else that makes sense. Of course, that leaves space for a lot of literal and figurative scams. But our lack of confrontation manages to keep them alive. It’s like we live in denial.

– combinhair

2. “Employment bond – pay the company if you quit within 2 years.”

– SpicySummerChild

3. “College kar le uske baad tu apni marzi ka maalik hai.”

– Letsmathsdebate69

4. “IIT coaching centres.”

5. “Security deposit while renting a place.”

– BigPea1311

– crazytrojan11

7. “Arranged Marriage.”

– porused

8. “ Tere liye chand tod launga.”

– FkUmAn1

9. “Pyramid schemes.”

– Achikwarrior

10. “Green tea.”

– Crimson_SS9321

– Different-Reach585

12. “Maggi advertising that their noodles cook in 2 minutes or less.”

– juicystar1908

Wow, that was a roller coaster.